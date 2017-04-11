[April 11, 2017] New UK Website Brings Answers to Growing World of Online Deposits LONDON, April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The explosion of online commerce has spurred the need for consumer education on buying things via the internet. A new website service helps online purchasers negotiate the vast array of online payment systems by offering a comprehensive guide on using payment methods for consumers, particularly in the United Kingdom. CasinoDeposits, a recently launched website with new articles each day, addresses the advantages and disadvantages, quirks and legal aspects, of each type of payment system used by today's online consumer. From payments via phone bill to using digital currencies such as Bitcoin, CasinoDeposits provides step-by-step guides for payment methods available to online consumers in the U.K. And since online purchases are often international, the website helps cyberspace buyers understand the details of currency exchanges and the payments that work best in cross-border purchases. The website is the outgrowth of the surging popularity of online gambling, where fast,reliable and trustworthy payment systems are in demand. The site has detailed descriptions of more than 20 payment systems, including the most common credit and debit cards, as well as payment methods tailored more to the online consumer, such as e-wallets and other third-party payment systems. Says founder Jack Winchell, "As more banking transactions move online, the sheer number of competing deposit services makes it more confusing than ever to move money online." The subject matter at http://casinodeposits.co.uk includes: - Access: Instructions on how to obtain any payment system, especially those available to residents of the UK, are provided on the website. - Usage, security and privacy, fees and transaction limits, device and software compatibility, rewards and other benefits, transaction speed and bitcoin. Naturally, since CasinoDeposits is oriented toward online casino players, there are also all sorts of game play tips and online casino guides. Instructions on how to use payment systems for withdrawals are provided, as well as for deposits. While the website targets residents of the U.K., where a wide variety of payment systems are available, consumers in other gambling-rich countries in Europe, as well as Australia, Canada and the United States can benefit from the information. Media contact:

