[April 11, 2017] New High-Efficient T5 Type A for Program Start Electronic Ballasts Available from EarthTronics EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy efficient lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact for its customers, offers its new Type A direct install T5 LED linear tube to easily replace T5 fluorescent lamps working on program start high output ballast systems for high bay warehouse and industrial fixtures. The Type A direct install T5 LED linear tube uses just 25 watts and produces 3500 lumens for 140 lumen per watt performance. It is available in 4000K and 5000K color temperatures with a color rendering of greater than 80 percent. In addition, the T5 LED linear tube features EarthTronics glass tube construction to insure proper system cooling to support high lumen maintenance for long performance life. A proprietary diffuser coating that will not flake or degrade provides for even illumination with nearly 300° beam spread. With its 50,000 hour rated life combined with a more than 50 percent energy savings, the Type A direct install T5 LED linear tube delivers a quick retur on investment with total lifetime savings that can exceed $159 dollars per lamp at an 11¢/kwh energy cost. As a result, the lamp will have a return on investment of 18 months or less. This new energy efficient T5 Type A LED from EarthTronics is Design Light Consortium (DLC) 4.1 listed. The lamp may be accepted for utility rebates in many markets. For more information about EarthTronics products, visit www.earthtronics.com. About EarthTronics Founded in 2007, EarthTronics, Inc. is a Michigan based company located in Muskegon. Our products are sold under the EarthBulb brand name and are found in commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and residential homes. All EarthBulb lamps provide over 80% energy savings. EarthTronics energy efficient lighting solutions include LED light bulbs, linear LED and LED Fixtures. EarthBulb LED solutions are excellent for decorative and display lighting, downlights and general area lighting. EarthTronics covers it all. EarthTronics has warehousing in the United States and Canada. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170411006031/en/

