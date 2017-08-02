|
New High-Efficient T5 Type A for Program Start Electronic Ballasts Available from EarthTronics
EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy efficient
lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental
impact for its customers, offers its new Type A direct install T5 LED
linear tube to easily replace T5 fluorescent lamps working on program
start high output ballast systems for high bay warehouse and industrial
fixtures.
The Type A direct install T5 LED linear tube uses just 25 watts and
produces 3500 lumens for 140 lumen per watt performance. It is available
in 4000K and 5000K color temperatures with a color rendering of greater
than 80 percent. In addition, the T5 LED linear tube features
EarthTronics glass tube construction to insure proper system cooling to
support high lumen maintenance for long performance life. A proprietary
diffuser coating that will not flake or degrade provides for even
illumination with nearly 300° beam spread.
With its 50,000 hour rated life combined with a more than 50 percent
energy savings, the Type A direct install T5 LED linear tube delivers a
quick retur on investment with total lifetime savings that can exceed
$159 dollars per lamp at an 11¢/kwh energy cost. As a result, the lamp
will have a return on investment of 18 months or less.
This new energy efficient T5 Type A LED from EarthTronics is Design
Light Consortium (DLC) 4.1 listed. The lamp may be accepted for utility
rebates in many markets. For more information about EarthTronics
products, visit www.earthtronics.com.
About EarthTronics
Founded in 2007, EarthTronics, Inc. is a Michigan based company located
in Muskegon. Our products are sold under the EarthBulb brand name and
are found in commercial buildings, hotels, restaurants, retail stores
and residential homes. All EarthBulb lamps provide over 80% energy
savings. EarthTronics energy efficient lighting solutions include LED
light bulbs, linear LED and LED Fixtures. EarthBulb LED solutions are
excellent for decorative and display lighting, downlights and general
area lighting. EarthTronics covers it all. EarthTronics has warehousing
in the United States and Canada. More information can be found at www.earthtronics.com.
