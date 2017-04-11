[April 11, 2017] New Jersey Company Makes Waves Within The Local Community NEPTUNE, N.J., April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for the field service and "last mile" delivery industries, is making a difference within its local communities by supporting important charitable efforts. Over the last year alone, WorkWave supported multiple initiatives including volunteering at the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, supporting local charities and organizations through run/walks, beach sweeps to help maintain the local beaches, adopting a Ronald McDonald family during the holiday season and more. "Giving back to the local community is something we feel very strongly about at WorkWave and volunteering with our community is a great way to do that," said Chris Sullens, president and CEO, WorkWave. "We strive to make a difference by supporting the local charities that do so much for those in need." Currently, WorkWave is supporting The Jersey Shore Dream Center's RunAPalooza which takes place on April 22, 2017. The Jersey Shore Dream Center's mission is to provide sustainability through restoration of men, women, children, seniors, and veterans who are overcome by life controlling issues. The funds benefit its 20 mobile food truck sights, feeding over 3,000 families each week, providing 10,000 diapers for families in need, supporting the Beauty for Ashes women's home, and the Family Restoration Home. WorkWave also showed support at the 4th Annual Zucker Family Foundation Gala at Bell Works, which benefited the new Library and Learning Center in Holmdel Township. The new center is equipped with an 80-seat lecture hall, a dedicated children's area, and the latest computing technology, which is designed to serve the county for generations. Additionally, WorkWave continuously supports the local FoodBank, sponsoring the Humanitarian Gala which took place on March 24, donating funds and volunteering at their facility in Monmouth County. In the summer of 2016, WorkWave employees donated their 'free lunch', a perk that WorkWave provides for its employees daily, to the FoodBank. These donated lunches provided close to 15,000 meals for FoodBank recipients. For more information about WorkWave, visit workwave.com and for information on WorkWave careers, visit careers.workwave.com. About WorkWave WorkWave is a fast-growing leader in field service and "last mile" delivery software – a $45+ billion market worldwide. The company connects all aspects of its clients' businesses through its tightly integrated, mobile-first suite of software solutions, which include PestPac®, WorkWave Service™, ServiceCEO™, WorkWave Route Manager™, WorkWave GPS™, WorkWave Marketing™ and ContactUs™. WorkWave's solutions provide its 9,000+ clients with an unprecedented level of business insight and information, enabling them to increase revenue per employee and provide a five-star customer experience. Founded in 1984, WorkWave has been recognized with multiple awards for its outstanding growth and culture, including the Inc. 5000, SmartCEO Future 50, and Best Places to Work in New Jersey. For more information, visit www.workwave.com.



Contact Danielle Panichi Email dpanichi@workwave.com Phone 800-792-6067 Website https://www.workwave.com



Agency Liz Pandzich Contact pandzich@airfoilgroup.com

248-304-1444 To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-jersey-company-makes-waves-within-the-local-community-300438050.html SOURCE WorkWave

[ Back To NFVZone's Homepage ]