[April 11, 2017] New Global Impartner Customer Survey Reveals Startling Power of PRM to Accelerate Channel Performance Worldwide, customers report an average increase of 31 percent in revenue and a 23 percent reduction in administrative costs in the first year of use Results summarized in new white paper which lays out Partner Relationship Management business case for executives: Highlights 13 reasons PRM is most important investment companies can make to drive indirect revenue SILICON SLOPES, Utah, April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Partner Relationship Management (PRM) leader Impartner today announced the results of a new global survey which revealed the startling power of PRM to accelerate the performance of nearly every aspect of a company's channel performance including average increases of 31 percent in revenue, 37 percent in partners' ramp to productivity, 53 percent in partner engagement and a 23 percent decrease in administrative costs. The results are summarized in a new Impartner White Paper, "The CFO's Business Case for PRM," which is available as a complementary download here http://bit.ly/2nzkUL2 Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/488925/Impartner_Cover_of_CFO_Guide.jpg "This study validates what we've seen with customer after customer," said Dave R Taylor, Impartner chief marketing officer. "Companies who deploy a turnkey, contemporary, out-of-the-box PRM solution essentially put their channel program on steroids. There is simply nothing more powerful a company can do to transform the performance of their partner networks than to make PRM the foundational technology purchase for their channel." Other Impartner PRM performance statistics in the study include: 46 percent faster partner program scalability



32 percent increase in percentage of partner base which improved their performance

48 percent increase in sales for partners who have completed training programs

56 percent increase in profit of partners who used sales enablement materials

Savings of up to $50,000 /year by 90 percent and savings of up to $100,000 /year by 10 percent by consolidating technologies and using functionality built into the PRM "This is the year analyst firm Gartner projects marketing departments will outspend IT, but in nearly every company, regardless of size, product, vertical or age, the proverbial buck stops with the CFO on nearly all key purchase decisions," Taylor said. "In today's market, the CFO may be faced with a multitude of technology requests from a host of different business units and challenged to prioritize value and spend. This white paper simplifies the key information CFOs are looking for to ensure the business case for PRM is clear, so they can confidently make a decision that will drive revenue quickly and dramatically." For a complimentary copy of the CFO white paper, click here. To take a demo and for more information on Impartner, click here and learn how Impartner helps leading companies like Conga, Ingersoll Rand, LogRhythm, Quest Software, Xerox and Zendesk harness the power of their partner networks and accelerate indirect revenue. About Impartner

