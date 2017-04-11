[April 11, 2017] New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and Deloitte CEO Cathy Engelbert to headline the second Bloomberg Breakaway Summit NEW YORK, April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the agenda for the Bloomberg Breakaway Summit, a two-day conference in New York City on May 2-3, 2017. Now in its second year, this exclusive summit brings together a select group of CEOs from high-growth companies and other business leaders for discussions on the most pressing issues affecting commerce today. The program features a combination of exclusive interviews with corporate leaders, top investors, and industry experts, and immersive workshops focused on creating solutions to win in today's disruptive business environment. Speakers include New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, Deloitte CEO Cathy Engelbert, AOL co-founder and Revolution LLC chairman Steve Case, Walmart U.S. e-commerce President and CEO Marc Lore, and entrepreneur Michael Rubin; among many others. "The Bloomberg Breakaway summit is the cornerstone in a series of 2017 events for the Breakaway members that enable CEOs of fast-growth companies to interact in a hands-on way with experts in the business areas that matter to their companies," said Stephen Colvin, Global Head of Bloomberg LIVE. "The stellar lineup of speakers and CEOs in the audience ensures that the 2017 summit will be another great success for attendees, speakers, and our sponsor partners." Members of Bloomberg Breakaway include Linda Blair, president and CEO, ITC Holdings Corp.; Robert D'Loren, chairman & CEO, Xcel Brands; Kara Goldin, founder and CEO, hint Inc.; Diane Hoskins, FAIA, NCARB, Co-CEO, Gensler; Frank Longobardi, CEO, CohnReznick; Torben Möger Pedersen, CEO, PensionDanmark; Andra Rush, President & CEO, Detroit Manufacturing Systems; Yehuda Shmidman, CEO, Sequential Brands Group; Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO, VaynerMedia; Rosa Whitaker, president and CEO, The Whitaker Group; and many others. In addition to the annual summit, members receive a host of benefits including exclusive data and intelligence from Bloomberg and priority invitations to special events and roundtable discussions throughout the year. During the 2017 Bloomberg Breakaway Summit, members will participate in hands-on, solutions-oriented workshops around one of four key themes – The Digital CEO, AI and Social Impact, Leveraging the Finance Department for Growth, and Strategies for a New Workforce. Each workshop will be summarized and published by Bloomberg Media following the summit. "We are excited to once again offer the Bloomberg Breakaway Sumit audience a slate of carefully programmed and highly interactive workshops focusing on the most pressing issues facing business leaders today," said Mark Miller, Editor of Bloomberg LIVE. "These workshops provide our members an opportunity not only to engage with their peers but also to learn from one another, a hallmark of the Bloomberg Breakaway experience." Full list of speakers at the Bloomberg Breakaway Summit: Mark Bonchek , Founder and Chief Epiphany Officer, Shift Thinking

Founder and Chief Epiphany Officer, Shift Thinking Steve Case , Chairman and CEO, Revolution LLC

Chairman and CEO, Revolution LLC Mark Chancy , Wholesale Banking Executive, SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Wholesale Banking Executive, SunTrust Banks, Inc. Nancy Eagan , CEO, Darktrace

CEO, Darktrace Cathy Engelbert , CEO, Deloitte

CEO, Deloitte Peter T. Grauer , Chairman, Bloomberg LP

Chairman, David Gura , Anchor, Bloomberg

Anchor, Bloomberg Ayanna Howard , Professor and Linda J. and Mark C. Smith Endowed Chair in Bioengineering in the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology

Professor and Linda J. and Mark C. Smith Endowed Chair in Bioengineering in the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Lisa Kaplowitz , Instructor of Professional Practice in the Finance and Economics Department, Rutgers Business School

Instructor of Professional Practice in the Finance and Economics Department, Rutgers Business School Margaret Keane , President and CEO, Synchrony Financial

President and CEO, Synchrony Financial Brad Keywell , Co-Founder and CEO, Uptake

Co-Founder and CEO, Uptake Rob Knake , Senior Fellow, Council on Foreign Relations

Senior Fellow, Council on Foreign Relations Robert K. Kraft , Founder, Chairman and CEO, The Kraft Group

Founder, Chairman and CEO, The Kraft Group Bruce Lee , Senior Vice President, Head of Operations and Technology, Fannie Mae

Senior Vice President, Head of Operations and Technology, Fannie Mae Anna Liotta , CEO, Resultance

CEO, Resultance Marc Lore , President and CEO, Walmart U.S. eCommerce

President and CEO, Walmart U.S. eCommerce Carol Massar , Anchor, Bloomberg

Anchor, Bloomberg Mark Miller , Editor, Bloomberg LIVE

Editor, Rob Mionis , President and CEO, Celestica

President and CEO, Celestica Brian Moynihan , CEO, Bank of America

CEO, Bank of America Megan Murphy , Editor, Bloomberg Businessweek

Editor, Robert L. Nardelli , Founder, XLR-8, LLC

Founder, XLR-8, LLC Anurag Rana , Senior Analyst, Technology Services and Software, Bloomberg Intelligence

Senior Analyst, Technology Services and Software, Bloomberg Intelligence Michael Riley , Reporter, Bloomberg

Reporter, Bloomberg Hilton Romanski , SVP and Chief Strategy Officer, Cisco

SVP and Chief Strategy Officer, Cisco Michael G. Rubin , Founder and Executive Chairman, Fanatics

Founder and Executive Chairman, Fanatics Brent Shafer , CEO, Phillips North America

CEO, Khozema Shipchandler , Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, GE Digital

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Judy A. Smith , President, Smith & Company

President, Smith & Company Robert G. Stasio , Cyber Intelligence and Analysis Expert, IBM Corporation

Cyber Intelligence and Analysis Expert, IBM Corporation Brad Stone , Senior Executive Editor, Global Technology, Bloomberg

Senior Executive Editor, Global Technology, Bloomberg David Stonehill , Managing Director, Carlyle Equity Opportunity Fund, The Carlyle Group

Managing Director, Carlyle Equity Opportunity Fund, The Carlyle Group Gillian Tan , Columnist, Bloomberg Gadfly The Bloomberg Breakaway Summit is sponsored by American Airlines Group, Hitachi, and Zebra Technologies. To learn more about the Bloomberg Breakaway Summit, including additional detail on the speakers, membership, agenda, and sponsors, please visit: http://www.bloomberglive.com/breakaway/ Follow the conversation on Twitter with @BloombergLIVE and #BloombergBreakaway. Bloomberg LIVE convenes newsmakers, influencers and up-and-comers for candid and compelling conferences that complement the journalism Bloomberg creates for TV, print, digital, radio and the Bloomberg terminal–the world's most valuable online community comprised of hundreds of thousands of financial professionals. The gatherings provide essential content and bring top leaders together to exchange ideas and share expertise with their peers. Attendance is by invitation only. About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision-makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people, and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news, and analytics through innovative technology quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Professional service, which provides real-time financial information to approximately 325,000 subscribers globally. For more information, visit bloomberg.com or request a demo. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-england-patriots-owner-robert-kraft-bank-of-america-ceo-brian-moynihan-and-deloitte-ceo-cathy-engelbert-to-headline-the-second-bloomberg-breakaway-summit-300437937.html SOURCE Bloomberg

[ Back To NFVZone's Homepage ]