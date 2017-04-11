[April 11, 2017]

New Guide Details How to Prevent Cyberattacks

BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital Cybersecurity Guide 2017 produced by OnCourse Learning Financial Services offers insider knowledge from various leading cybersecurity experts to help financial institutions ward off attacks by cybercriminals.

"Cybersecurity awareness and training are absolutely vital to helping financial service providers fight cybercriminals," said Jeff Kelly, vice president of Governance, Risk & Compliance for OnCourse Learning Financial Services. "This resource guide is a great tool for keeping your organization protected and your team vigilant."

18 Cybersecurity Topics

The guide serves as a resource, covering 18 relevant topics that include phishing scams, email fraud, data protection, vendor management and cybersecurity training. Among the articles included in the guide are the following topics:

"We know readers, from frontline employees to manager and compliance officers, will find the Cybersecurity Guide 2017 beneficial, and the insight provided by cybersecurity experts valuable," Kelly said.

Just some of the experts featured in the guide are:

Elliot Berman , principal for Bowtie Advisors, a strategic and regulatory advisory firm, examined email fraud and cybercrime and ways to identify potential red flags.

, principal for Bowtie Advisors, a strategic and regulatory advisory firm, examined email fraud and cybercrime and ways to identify potential red flags. Tim Young , director of IT and cloud solutions for OnCourse Learning, discussed in a Q&A some of the major cyberthreats facing financial institutions and ways to prevent cyberattacks.

, director of IT and cloud solutions for OnCourse Learning, discussed in a Q&A some of the major cyberthreats facing financial institutions and ways to prevent cyberattacks. Two legal experts who reviewed in a webinar some of the top cyberthreats facing financial institutions.

OnCourse Learning Financial Services is a leading provider of governance, risk and compliance training for the bank, mortgage, credit union, gaming and nonbank financial services industries. It offers a comprehensive course catalog complemented by its sophisticated learning management system. To learn more, please contact 866-512-9888, visit OnCourseLearning.com/Financial-Services or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

