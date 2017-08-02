[April 11, 2017] New Website Demystifies Finances of Massachusetts School Districts HOPKINTON, Mass., April 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearGov, a leading municipal transparency and benchmarking platform, today launched a comprehensive analytics solution for school districts. The new ClearGov Insights™ for Schools platform enables school districts to better communicate with their constituents through easy-to-understand, interactive infographics on student demographics, staffing headcount and salaries, student test performance, district financials and much more. The platform also empowers district administration with back-office tools to quickly compare district performance against similar districts to identify opportunities for efficiency and make more informed and data-driven budgetary and policy decisions. “Building public support is critical in today’s society. There is so much data on schools available to the public that it is overwhelming for the average parent and taxpayer. Telling our district’s story in a clear and compelling manner can help proactively address the public’s increased appetite for information and get everyone on the same page,” said Michael Welch, Superintendent of Dedham Public Schools. In addition to Dedham Public Schools, twenty school districts across Massachusetts, including Easton Public Schools, Framingham Public Schools, and Wayland Public schools are now leveraging the ClearGov for Schools platform for increased transparency. Utilizing publicly available data from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), ClearGov has created easy-to-understand transparency websites for over 300 school districts across Massachusetts, which are available to te public for free today. Taxpayers can not only compare expenditures for districts year-to-year, but also have the ability to break the budget down into specific categories of spending to see exactly how their tax dollars have been used. School Districts can choose to upgrade and enhance their publicly available transparency site with additional dashboards, including:

Detailed Funding & Expenditure Analyses : Allow visitors to “drill down” into funding and expenditure subcategory details.





: Allow visitors to “drill down” into funding and expenditure subcategory details. Student Body Analysis : Offers insights into changing student demographics, including enrollment trends, high needs students, student diversity, and more.





: Offers insights into changing student demographics, including enrollment trends, high needs students, student diversity, and more. Employee Analysis : Informs visitors on trends in staffing with a particular emphasis on educators.





: Informs visitors on trends in staffing with a particular emphasis on educators. Test Performance Analysis : Communicates complex test scores in an easy-to-understand format with powerful benchmarking metrics.





: Communicates complex test scores in an easy-to-understand format with powerful benchmarking metrics. State Aid Analysis: Provides a comprehensive view of state funding sources, including Chapter 70, Circuit Breaker and more. “Education spending can comprise a large portion of municipal expenditures and there are many factors that drive school district budgeting. ClearGov for Schools helps school districts better communicate not only financial and test performance, but also the ever-changing dynamics they must consider when budgeting,” said Chris Bullock, CEO of ClearGov. In addition to providing the public access to easy-to-understand financials, the platform also provides a set of benchmarking analytical tools to assist district and school administration and school committees in making more informed policy and budgetary decisions. “Data analysis and benchmarking have become a critical, yet arduous component of our budgeting and planning process. ClearGov for Schools delivers time-saving analyses and powerful insights for our administration,” said Dr. Andrew Keough, Superintendent of Easton Public Schools. ClearGov Insights™ for Schools is currently available in Massachusetts and will become available in additional states in the near future. About ClearGov

ClearGov transforms city and town financial statements into accessible, easy-to-understand infographics to help citizens better understand how their tax dollars are being put to use. Local governments and school districts use ClearGov's SaaS solutions to reduce operational inefficiencies, make informed budgetary decisions, and improve communication with citizens. Chris Bullock ClearGov Inc. 855-553-2715

