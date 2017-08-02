|
|[April 11, 2017]
|
New Kohl's Cares Collection Features Iconic Little Golden Books
Kohl's
(NYSE: KSS) invites the next generation of readers to discover the magic
of the iconic Little Golden Books, as part of the new Kohl's
Cares® collection. Marked with the historic gold-foil spine, each
keepsake book brings storytelling to life with every turn of the page,
creating lasting memories families will cherish for years to come. Books
and plush toys are priced at $5 each, with 100 percent of net
profit benefiting children's initiatives nationwide.
Books and toys featured in the Kohl's Cares summer collection include:
3 in 1 Books and Coordinating Plush
Adults and children alike will delight in the enchanting storylines and
colorful illustrations in four separate editions of the 3 in 1 Little
Golden Books Classic Collection. Each high-quality, hardcover book
features not one, but three separate stories bringing together some of
Golden Books most beloved stories and new tales that are sure to be a
favorite on every child's bookshelf.
-
3 in 1 book collection featuring The Poky Little Puppy with
puppy plush
-
3 in 1 book collection featuring The Shy Little Kitten with
kitten plush
-
3 in 1 book collection featurig Tawny Scrawny Lion with lion
plush
-
3 in 1 book collection featuring The Saggy Baggy Elephant and Scuffy
the Tugboat with elephant and tugboat plush
The Classic Fairy Tales Collection
Happily-ever-afters abound with The Classic Fairy Tales Collection. Little
imaginations will thrive with tales including The Three Little Pigs,
The Three Billy Goats Gruff, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Jack and
the Beanstalk, Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood, Hansel and Gretel,
and The Gingerbread Man.
Everything I Need to Know I learned from a Little Golden Book
For 75 years, Little Golden Books have been distilling life lessons for
young minds. Everything I Need to Know I learned from a Little Golden
Book curates these real-life solutions in a humorous way that is
sure to spark memories and bring a smile to every adult's face.
The Kohl's Cares collection is available at all Kohl's stores and on Kohls.com
now through early July. To date, Kohl's has raised more than $317
million through the Kohl's Cares merchandise program. To reinforce the
company's commitment to children and families, and with your help,
Kohl's has provided financial support to hospitals across the country.
The donations fund hospital outreach programs focused on children's
health initiatives and address the specific issues needed most in each
hospital's community.
About Kohl's
Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than
1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering
families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl's offers amazing national and
exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in
our stores, online at Kohls.com and on
Kohl's mobile app. Throughout its history, Kohl's has given nearly $600
million to support communities nationwide. For a list of store locations
or to shop online, visit Kohls.com.
For more information about Kohl's impact in the community and how to
join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.
