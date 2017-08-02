[April 11, 2017] New Kohl's Cares Collection Features Iconic Little Golden Books Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) invites the next generation of readers to discover the magic of the iconic Little Golden Books, as part of the new Kohl's Cares® collection. Marked with the historic gold-foil spine, each keepsake book brings storytelling to life with every turn of the page, creating lasting memories families will cherish for years to come. Books and plush toys are priced at $5 each, with 100 percent of net profit benefiting children's initiatives nationwide. Books and toys featured in the Kohl's Cares summer collection include: 3 in 1 Books and Coordinating Plush Adults and children alike will delight in the enchanting storylines and colorful illustrations in four separate editions of the 3 in 1 Little Golden Books Classic Collection. Each high-quality, hardcover book features not one, but three separate stories bringing together some of Golden Books most beloved stories and new tales that are sure to be a favorite on every child's bookshelf. 3 in 1 book collection featuring The Poky Little Puppy with puppy plush

with puppy plush 3 in 1 book collection featuring The Shy Little Kitten with kitten plush

with kitten plush 3 in 1 book collection featurig Tawny Scrawny Lion with lion plush

with lion plush 3 in 1 book collection featuring The Saggy Baggy Elephant and Scuffy the Tugboat with elephant and tugboat plush The Classic Fairy Tales Collection Happily-ever-afters abound with The Classic Fairy Tales Collection. Little imaginations will thrive with tales including The Three Little Pigs, The Three Billy Goats Gruff, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood, Hansel and Gretel, and The Gingerbread Man. Everything I Need to Know I learned from a Little Golden Book For 75 years, Little Golden Books have been distilling life lessons for young minds. Everything I Need to Know I learned from a Little Golden Book curates these real-life solutions in a humorous way that is sure to spark memories and bring a smile to every adult's face. The Kohl's Cares collection is available at all Kohl's stores and on Kohls.com now through early July. To date, Kohl's has raised more than $317 million through the Kohl's Cares merchandise program. To reinforce the company's commitment to children and families, and with your help, Kohl's has provided financial support to hospitals across the country. The donations fund hospital outreach programs focused on children's health initiatives and address the specific issues needed most in each hospital's community. About Kohl's Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Throughout its history, Kohl's has given nearly $600 million to support communities nationwide. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl's impact in the community and how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170411005157/en/

