|[April 11, 2017]
New Wireless Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensor from PASCO Scientific Unleashes New Possibilities in Biology, Environmental Science, and Life Science Investigations
Since their introduction last year, PASCO®
Scientific's Wireless
Sensors have won numerous awards in the United States and abroad,
and received high praise from educators looking for affordable,
easy-to-use STEM tools that power scientific inquiry. This month, PASCO
releases the newest addition to the wireless line: the Wireless
Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensor.
The Wireless CO2 Sensor joins PASCO's line of wireless pH,
temperature, pressure, force/acceleration, conductivity, light, voltage,
and current sensors, as well as the Wireless
Smart Cart which transmits position, velocity, acceleration, and
force data to a computer or mobile device via Bluetooth® Smart. Because
the sensors simplify lab setup and remove the clutter of cables,
students can spend more time exploring, and perform experiments that
were difficult or impossible before.
With the Wireless CO2 Sensor, students can measure the
concentration of carbon dioxide gas in a closed system or an open
environment without complicated, time consuming setups. Students can
stream live data or collect and store data on the sensor using the
sensor's onboard memory, making it possible to run experiments for
hours, days, or weeks. In addition, experiments for core metabolic
processes such photosynthesis, respiration, and fermentation can be
completed using the included 250-mL sample bottle and readily available
organisms. With a zero to 100,000 ppm range, the sensor can also be used
to study human respiration, decomposition, and even combustion.
"Using the Wireless CO2 Sensor, students no longer have to
count bubbles or limit themselves to gathering only qualitative data.
With wireless connectivity, they can now collect real-time, accurate
data and engage in scientific inquiry that unleashes their curiosity,"
said Steven Korte, CEO of PASCO Scientific. "Further, the Wireless CO2
Sensor costs much less than traditional CO2 sensors, making
it easy for schools to dramatically improve access to modern STEM tools."
About PASCO Scientific
PASCO has been designing, developing, and supporting innovative teaching
and learning solutions for K-12 and higher education since 1964. Today
teachers and students in more than 100 countries use PASCO solutions.
For more information, visit www.pasco.com.
