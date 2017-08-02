[April 11, 2017] New Wireless Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensor from PASCO Scientific Unleashes New Possibilities in Biology, Environmental Science, and Life Science Investigations Since their introduction last year, PASCO® Scientific's Wireless Sensors have won numerous awards in the United States and abroad, and received high praise from educators looking for affordable, easy-to-use STEM tools that power scientific inquiry. This month, PASCO releases the newest addition to the wireless line: the Wireless Carbon Dioxide (CO 2 ) Sensor. The Wireless CO 2 Sensor joins PASCO's line of wireless pH, temperature, pressure, force/acceleration, conductivity, light, voltage, and current sensors, as well as the Wireless Smart Cart which transmits position, velocity, acceleration, and force data to a computer or mobile device via Bluetooth® Smart. Because the sensors simplify lab setup and remove the clutter of cables, students can spend more time exploring, and perform experiments that were difficult or impossible before. With the Wireless CO 2 Sensor, students can measure the concentration of carbon dioxide gas in a closed system or an open environment without complicated, time consuming setups. Students can stream live data or collect and store data on the sensor using the sensor's onboard memory, making it possible to run experiments for hours, days, or weeks. In addition, experiments for core metabolic processes such photosynthesis, respiration, and fermentation can be completed using the included 250-mL sample bottle and readily available organisms. With a zero to 100,000 ppm range, the sensor can also be used to study human respiration, decomposition, and even combustion. "Using the Wireless CO 2 Sensor, students no longer have to count bubbles or limit themselves to gathering only qualitative data. With wireless connectivity, they can now collect real-time, accurate data and engage in scientific inquiry that unleashes their curiosity," said Steven Korte, CEO of PASCO Scientific. "Further, the Wireless CO 2 Sensor costs much less than traditional CO 2 sensors, making it easy for schools to dramatically improve access to modern STEM tools." About PASCO Scientific PASCO has been designing, developing, and supporting innovative teaching and learning solutions for K-12 and higher education since 1964. Today teachers and students in more than 100 countries use PASCO solutions. For more information, visit www.pasco.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170411005025/en/

