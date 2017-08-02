[April 11, 2017] New Profitero Analysis Projects Rapid Growth for Online Alcohol Sales Globally New analysis by e-commerce analytics firm Profitero projects rapid growth for online alcohol sales globally and offers insights to brands preparing to capitalize on rising consumer demand. The report, How Alcohol Brands Can Tap the E-Commerce Opportunity, is available to download here. According to Keith Anderson, SVP, strategy & insights at Profitero and author of the new report, "Plenty of factors point to increasing demand for alcohol sales online, and we know that tech-savvy consumers expect to buy beer, wine and spirits online or with the tap of a smartphone just as they do any other product. Alcohol looks set to be the next sector to be disrupted by the continued shift to digital." Among the insights featured in the report, which are supported by data from Profitero as well as intervies with executives from Drizly.com, a major brewing company and Nielsen, are: The factors driving online sales growth;

Unique hurdles facing e-commerce alcohol sales;

Online delivery models in the U.S. and globally; and

Ten ways alcohol brands can play online. "In today's evolving digital market, e-commerce is the newest frontier within the beverage alcohol space," said Danny Brager, SVP, beverage alcohol practice at Nielsen. "Given the complexity of distributing and selling of Alcohol in the U.S. overlaid with differences by state and category, the migration to online sales will follow a slower curve that many other categories. However, there is a universal truth that this is an opportunity that our industry needs to recognize and begin to plan for, now - especially as more and more consumers get comfortable with the idea and practicality of shopping online for some of their needs." About Profitero Profitero monitors what shoppers see and buy online, actively tracking more than 450 million products across more than 5,000 online stores for global consumer brands and retailers. Real-time e-commerce analytics, insights and strategic recommendations pinpoint how to improve daily performance across your sales channels. Our proprietary digital monitoring technology is uniquely combined with sales data, ensuring that you maintain or increase market share. Many of the world's leading brand manufacturers and retailers work with us to measure and improve their e-commerce performance, including General Mills, Beiersdorf, Sam's Club, Morrisons, Waitrose, Ocado, and Delhaize. For more information visit http://www.profitero.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170411005626/en/

[ Back To NFVZone's Homepage ]