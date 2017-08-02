|
New Test Drive for Worksoft Analyze® Enables Business Analysts to Experience the Benefits Firsthand of Automated Business Process Discovery for SAP
Worksoft®,
a leading global provider of automation software for high-velocity
business process discovery and testing, today launched Worksoft
Analyze Test Drive for SAP, a free trial program to help large
enterprises accelerate as-is business process discovery for SAP.
Worksoft Analyze offers business analysts focused on SAP change
management an easy-to-use solution to automatically discover and
visualize actual business process execution for SAP and web-based
applications and utilize that information to drive process improvement,
reduce risk and increase business process understanding.
According to Gartner, "By 2020, 60 percent of testing resources will
need to have a combination of testing skills, application development
skills, and business process skills or industry skills."* Worksoft's
unique capture
technology automatically discovers business processes by observing
how users work in SAP without costly interviews and biased manual
effort. Worksoft
Analyze automates the complex process of documenting and maintaining
business process knowledge, generates visualization and detailed
business process documentation available for export into common industry
formats, and organizes business process knowledge in a systematic,
visual way to make analysis of complex processes as easy as possible.
"Whether it's to support a single SAP service pack update or a migration
to SAP HANA, large enterprises need to understand the as-is state of
their business processes for SAP," said Greg Hammond, vice president of
analytics at Worksoft and business-unit leader for Worksoft Analyze.
"Giving customers the ability to experience the product in their own
environment using their own data to gain critical, accurate insight and
drive process improvement enables them to see the value firsthand."
By helping the enterprise discover, visualize and document business
processes, Worksoft Analyze accelerates business process discovery and
optimization investments. Worksoft Analyze provides both business and IT
with a common framework for communication and collaboration that
facilitates an enterprise-wide understanding of end-to-end business
process execution. Furthermore, the solution uncovers and exposes
business processes and activities with the most execution failures and
variance to help large enterprises better quantify risk and increase
quality.
*Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services, Worldwide,
November 28, 2016, Susanne Matson, Patrick J. Sullivan, Gilbert van der
Heiden
About Worksoft Inc.
Worksoft® is a leading global provider of automation software
for high-velocity business process discovery and testing. Enterprises
worldwide use Worksoft intelligent automation to innovate faster, lower
technology risk, reduce costs, improve quality, and deeply understand
their real end-to-end business processes. Global 5000 companies across
all industries choose Worksoft for high speed process discovery and
functional testing of digital, web, cloud, mobile, big data, and dozens
of enterprise applications, including SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce.com.
For more information, contact Worksoft at info@worksoft.com
or visit www.worksoft.com.
