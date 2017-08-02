[April 11, 2017] New Test Drive for Worksoft Analyze® Enables Business Analysts to Experience the Benefits Firsthand of Automated Business Process Discovery for SAP Worksoft®, a leading global provider of automation software for high-velocity business process discovery and testing, today launched Worksoft Analyze Test Drive for SAP, a free trial program to help large enterprises accelerate as-is business process discovery for SAP. Worksoft Analyze offers business analysts focused on SAP change management an easy-to-use solution to automatically discover and visualize actual business process execution for SAP and web-based applications and utilize that information to drive process improvement, reduce risk and increase business process understanding. According to Gartner, "By 2020, 60 percent of testing resources will need to have a combination of testing skills, application development skills, and business process skills or industry skills."* Worksoft's unique capture technology automatically discovers business processes by observing how users work in SAP without costly interviews and biased manual effort. Worksoft Analyze automates the complex process of documenting and maintaining business process knowledge, generates visualization and detailed business process documentation available for export into common industry formats, and organizes business process knowledge in a systematic, visual way to make analysis of complex processes as easy as possible. "Whether it's to support a single SAP service pack update or a migration to SAP HANA, large enterprises need to understand the as-is state of their business processes for SAP," said Greg Hammond, vice president of analytics at Worksoft and business-unit leader for Worksoft Analyze. "Giving customers the ability to experience the product in their own environment using their own data to gain critical, accurate insight and drive process improvement enables them to see the value firsthand." By helping the enterprise discover, visualize and document business processes, Worksoft Analyze accelerates business process discovery and optimization investments. Worksoft Analyze provides both business and IT with a common framework for communication and collaboration that facilitates an enterprise-wide understanding of end-to-end business process execution. Furthermore, the solution uncovers and exposes business processes and activities with the most execution failures and variance to help large enterprises better quantify risk and increase quality. For more information about Worksoft Analyze Test Drive for SAP, visit here. *Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services, Worldwide, November 28, 2016, Susanne Matson, Patrick J. Sullivan, Gilbert van der Heiden About Worksoft Inc. Worksoft® is a leading global provider of automation software for high-velocity business process discovery and testing. Enterprises worldwide use Worksoft intelligent automation to innovate faster, lower technology risk, reduce costs, improve quality, and deeply understand their real end-to-end business processes. Global 5000 companies across all industries choose Worksoft for high speed process discovery and functional testing of digital, web, cloud, mobile, big data, and dozens of enterprise applications, including SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce.com. For more information, contact Worksoft at info@worksoft.com or visit www.worksoft.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170411005276/en/

