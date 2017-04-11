[April 11, 2017] New Womanizer Plus Designed for Greater Comfort SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today epi24, makers of the Womanizer, the only indirect clitoral stimulator to produce orgasms in 60 seconds*, announced the availability of the Womanizer Plus. The Plus is a new model ergonomically redesigned to give women an extended reach during masturbation, improving comfort and ease of use. The Plus uses the same PleasureAir Technology as the original Womanizer, which produces quick and often multiple orgasms through air pressure waves, instead of vibrations. It features a sleek, wand-style elongated stem to give women an extended reach – should they need it – and is designed to give right and left-handers quick access to the controls at the top of the handle. The Plus also makes it easy for women to switch back and forth between its eight intensity settings without losing the "angle", making the experience smoother and more enjoyable. Womanizer Plus key features: Elongated stem for extended reach

Ergonomic design for right or left-handers.

2-year wrranty

Waterproof

Discrete carrying case

Interchangeable silicon stimulation tip

USB and wall charger $219.00 and is available at Womanizer.com. "We understand our customers want quality, which is why we continue to improve our products. Above all, customers want a user-friendly experience," said Ryan Poirier, Epi24 USA Vice President. "We are extremely excited that we've been able to achieve both with the Womanizer Plus, and feel confident our customers will love it!" About The Womanizer by epi24

The Womanizer by epi24 is the first clitoral stimulator designed to help women achieve sexual pleasure 100% of the time.* The Womanizer's unique PleasureAir technology offers an effortless experience to help women maintain their sexual wellness safely. Created by a German couple, PleasureAir technology produces incredibly fast, often multiple orgasms by leveraging a suction technique that does not desensitize the clitoris. The Womanizer line is available for purchase on (www.womanizer.com). *Based on a sampling size of 200 women, 50% orgasm in 60 seconds or less, 80% orgasm between 2-3 minutes, and three-fourths experienced multiple orgasms. CONTACT: Chey Bell - chey@msrcommunications.com - (415) 989-9000 To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-womanizer-plus-designed-for-greater-comfort-300437557.html SOURCE epi24

