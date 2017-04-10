[April 10, 2017] New Video Collection Enhances Training in Mental Health Diagnoses ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing and diagnosing mental disorders are critical skills for future behavioral health workers to have, and academic institutions know that providing credible, current, and engaging resources to aid in their training is fundamental to student success. Alexander Street's Counseling and Therapy in Video four-volume series is known for providing a firsthand look at the realities of working with clients and the challenges associated with putting theoretical concepts into practice. It offers comprehensive, current, curated content in a learning medium that today's students prefer: video. Alexander Street continues to support this critical training with the April launch of Volume V, The Symptom Media Collection. This volume will offer 400+ Symptom Media training videos, helping students to better recognize and provide accurate diagnoses of mental health disorders by exploring the most critical topics aligned to the DSM-5®/ICD-10: DSM-5®/ICD-10 ADHD Series

DSM-5®/ICD-10 Violence Series

DSM-5®/ICD-10 Eating Disorders Series

DSM-5®/ICD-10 PTSD Series

DSM-5®/ICD-10 Substance Related and Addictive Disorders

DSM-5®/ICD-10 Child and Adolescent Series "It is mperative that students in counseling, psychology, social work, medical, nursing, psychiatry and other behavioral health programs have access to content to that will help them hone their critical thinking skills and provide necessary training to make accurate diagnoses for their future work with clients and patients," said Elizabeth Robey, Publisher, Counseling & Therapy, Alexander Street. "We simplify this process by curating the best resources and creating a comprehensive collection of training videos designed to achieve these goals." Ranging from 30 seconds to 15 minutes, Volume V's collection of DSM-5® and ICD-10 videos will not only provide the best training content but are designed to easily integrate into courses and lectures. Volume V also provides assessment options for faculty. Many of the titles include two versions: one that introduces symptoms to students, and another that allows students to make their own diagnoses. Faculty and librarians can expect 150 additional videos to be incorporated into Volume V through 2021. Current titles include: Opioid Use Disorder, Severe

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder with Traumatic Brain Injury

Separation Anxiety Disorder

Bipolar I Disorder with Mood Congruent Psychotic Features

Anorexia Nervosa Binge-Eating Purging

Suicide Assessment

Schizotypal Personality Disorder

Adolescent Antisocial Behavior; Alcohol Use Disorder, Severe; Other or Unknown Substance Use Disorder; Severe

Major Depressive Disorder, Severe, with Seasonal Pattern For more information on this collection, please visit: http://alexanderstreet.com/products/counseling-and-therapy-video-volume-v-symptom-media-collection About Alexander Street, a ProQuest Company

Alexander Street pairs exclusive streaming video, audio, and curated full-text with cutting-edge online tools to transform the way people research, learn, and teach in virtually every discipline. Learn more at http://alexanderstreet.com. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-video-collection-enhances-training-in-mental-health-diagnoses-300436954.html

