[April 10, 2017] New imageFORMULA Compact Check Transports Offer Upgraded Capabilities to Help Meet Needs of Financial Services and Other Markets MELVILLE, N.Y., April 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- To help meet the needs of the retail, utility and financial service markets, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has announced that the Canon imageFORMULA CR-120 and imageFORMULA CR-150 compact check transports are now available for purchase. These new devices succeed the imageFORMULA CR-50 and imageFORMULA CR-80 check scanner models, providing users with improved scanning speeds from the previous models. The new imageFORMULA CR-120 and imageFORMULA CR-150 devices offer a wide range of uses to assist in capturing paper checks in front-counter teller settings, merchant/remote deposit capture (RDC) applications and remittance processing, in addition to more higher-volume tasks such as back-office/branch capture and lockbox applications. "Canon U.S.A. strives to continually innovate our products to help meet the needs of a variety of markets," said Toyotsugu Kuwamura, executive vice president and general manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Our two new imageFORMULA models, the CR-120 and CR-150 scanners, are designed to allow those within this industry to be more efficient and enhance their check processing methods. These check transports provide users with upgraded speed and capacity from previous models to help stay ahead of their competition." Compact Design with Scalable Features

The small footprint of both the imageFORMULA CR-120 and CR-150 devices allow them to fit easily in limited and compact workspaces, making them optimal for bank teller counters and merchant desks. Offering an intuitive user interface and multifunction compatibility, both devices combine the functions of peripheral devices typically found at the teller station into one single device to help provide more counter space and improved efficiency. The imageFORMULA CR-120 and CR-150 check transports are both modular and scalable, with functionality that can be added as required. With a dedicated card-scanner, users can scan plastic or embossed cards (i.e. driver licenses), and an optional magnetic swipe reader (MSR) can be added o capture information from the magnetic stripe of a bank card.1 Additionally, the imageFORMULA CR-150 check transport has two additional USB ports in the hub to connect to additional compatible USB peripheral equipment such as PIN pad, signature pad, fingerprint authentication device, and more. Reliable Item Handling and High Quality Image Capture

Canon's imageFORMULA CR-120 and CR-150 check transports can perform high-speed scanning for a wide range of document types, including business and personal checks, at speeds of up to 120 (for the CR-120) or 150 (for the CR-150) items per minute with a 150-item Automatic Document Feeder (ADF).2 The devices include a built-in ultrasonic sensor to help prevent paper misfeeds, allowing users to access the entire paper track in a clam shell design for routine maintenance. To help meet Canon's standards of high-image quality, the imageFORMULA CR-120 and CR-150 devices are equipped with image processing features such as Fine Text Filtering to allow for sharper image capture with less distortion, delivering better Optical Character Recognition (OCR) accuracy. The devices also combine a Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) reading with OCR processing to capture accurate MICR data to help mitigate risks associated with electronic check cleaning. Environmentally Conscious

Both the imageFORMULA CR-120 and CR-150 check transports meet ENERGY STAR® guidelines for energy efficiency and comply with both the EU RoHS and WEEE directives for the reduction of hazardous substances and waste products. Both devices are also EPEAT Silver certified. For more information on scanners and image capture devices offered by Canon U.S.A., please visit www.usa.canon.com/scanners. About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2016.† Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based consumer service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com. †Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office. 1 Magnetic swipe reading requires the purchase of the imageFORMULA CR-120 and CR-150 with the Magnetic Swipe Reader pre-installed 2 Examples based on typical settings, rated in checks per minute with 6" long U.S. personal checks at 200 dpi in black and white or grayscale. Canon U.S.A. Web site:

