[April 10, 2017] New Network Analytics Technology From Nyansa Delivers Demonstrable Returns On Investment PALO ALTO, Calif., April 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Nyansa, Inc. ("knee-ans-sah"), a fast-growing innovator of a new generation of network analytics software technology, today announced that its popular Voyance analytics platform has identified millions of dollars in operational savings by surfacing lost client hours associated with user service disruptions ranging from Wi-Fi to network services to application performance, according to data provided by several education and enterprise customers. Based on production data and estimates provided to Nyansa by these customers, the Voyance network analytics platform surfaced over $1.5 million dollars per customer in annual user productivity gains and network operational savings. Additionally, service desk savings from the use of Voyance resulted in over $500K in annual savings from reducing the time needed to pinpoint and remediate network and application incidents and client behavior issues typically performed manually. One Nyansa higher education customer, running over 3,000 wireless access points supporting more than 30,000 users identified over $1.9 million dollars in user productivity gains from recovering hundreds of thousands of client hours lost due to network incidents that disrupted service. The biggest gains were realized from identifying Wi-Fi service, roaming, RADIUS and DHCP issues resulting in over $1 million dollars in annual user productivity gains. "When client connectivity, network service quality, or application response times affect users' network experience, real money and business productivity is lost," said Abe Ankumah, CEO of Nyansa. "Voyance is one of the only network analytics solutions now capable of helping organizations identify and quantify actual and potntial savings that deliver real business value to the bottom line." APPLICATION PERFORMANCE SAVING IMPACTING THE BOTTOM LINE Voyance simultaneously measures client, network service and applications health for every user/device in real time and over time. Voyance uniquely aggregates and surfaces lost client hours for any of these dimensions, prioritizing root causes and providing remediation next steps to increase user productivity. For critical business applications, such as SKYPE® for Business or Microsoft Office 365®, lost user productivity can be severe, negatively impacting the bottom line. Voyance now gives IT staff the ability to quickly identify and fix these problems. One medium-sized enterprise customer running 1,000 access points reported that Voyance surfaced over 9,700 client hours of connectivity issues associated with users experiencing poor Microsoft Office 365 performance within one week. Voyance tracks and aggregates lost client hours across all users on the network. A lost client hour is any incident a client experiences causing service disruption within a given hour. Voyance identified the root cause of the issue as interference near clients on the 5GHz band. The customer estimated that each lost client hour resulted in $2 in lost user productivity. By remediating this one application performance problem, the organization estimated an annual savings of over $780,000 per year. QUANTIFIABLE BUSINESS VALUE WITH A NEW ERA OF NETWORK ANALYTICS Voyance by Nyansa supports a variety of use cases across enterprise network operations. Consequently, customers not only realize an almost immediate return on investment but also enjoy ongoing savings across many different IT functions. This includes the ability to cut in half the time to remediate client, network service, application and infrastructure issues as well as recovering lost client hours and associated user productivity. Voyance customers have estimated annual time saving and productivity gains for end users, IT service staff, network operations and wireless LAN engineers ranging from 30 to 50%. Moreover, Voyance eliminates the time-consuming, cumbersome and analysis of vast amounts of network and client data. Any one of these savings is significant. Combined they deliver demonstrable business value to any organization. Based on actual customer data, remarkable monetary savings from Voyance has been seen in several key areas: Improving user productivity from recovering lost client hours due to device, network service and application issues



from recovering lost client hours due to device, network service and application issues Reducing service desk remediation through real time and historic client problem identification



through real time and historic client problem identification Streamlining IT network operations by eliminating data analysis and correlation to identify systemic network problems



Increasing top line revenue by applying network analytics to address business goals

