[January 30, 2017] New Independent Media Brand, Board Agenda, Launches to Inspire Exemplary Board Performance LONDON, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Board Agenda to provide insight, research and information on corporate governance, strategy, risk and ethics A new independent media brand, Board Agenda, is launching this month to address the increasingly complex role of being a board member, particularly a non-executive director. (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/462272/Trevor_Pryer.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/462273/Jane_Macken.jpg )

Board Agenda will have a progressive editorial agenda, which will support board directors allowing them to contribute effective board oversight, and thereby lead sustainable, trusted and profitable companies. Founded by a team comprising business publishing specialists and experienced board directors, Board Agenda will be dedicated to equipping board members so that they can anticipate risks and opportunities, gain foresight and make informed decisions in the boardroom. Insight, research and information will allow them to fulfill their increasingly complex roles and responsibilities. Board Agenda offers a suite of media products including the website http://www.boardagenda.com , a quarterly magazine, digital editions, a mobile app, specialist reports and events, including conferences and awards. Trevor Pryer, CEO & Publisher said: "The roles and responsibilities of board members in the UK, Europe and around the world are rapidly evolving as they face complex governance, risk, ethical and strategic operational challenges. We believed that the time was right to launch Board Agenda, a resource which has been designed to meet these challenges. Unlike any other business media in Europe, Board Agenda focuses on issues that are relevant to board directors of PLCs and larger organisations, and also to those who have an interest in their performance - namely, investors and stakeholders." Gavin Hinks, Managing Editor said: "Recent policy proposals from the UK government concerning employees on boards, while surprising to many, actually tap into a broader international discussion that has been underway since the financial crisis of 2008, about the importance of corporate leadership. The Brexit referendum result and the election of Donald Trump last year indicated that voters are now acting on a belief that globalisation has failed to provide an adequate distribution of wealth. Big business is part of that perceived problem. Consequently, expectation is growing for the corporate world to undergo reform so that it is no longer simply about the single-minded pursuit of profit. Companies are under pressure to conduct their business fairly, openly, ethically and with some sense of societal importance - not just with money-making potntial. That's why we believe the time is right for Board Agenda to emerge and support those working to achieve this reform." Neil Stevenson - Managing Director of the Integrated International Reporting Council said: 'We welcome the Board Agenda. Boards want to create, deliver and communicate on long-term value for their stakeholders, and this is a timely and relevant development that will help board directors enhance their role.' Turid Solvang, President of the European Confederation of Director Associations said: 'Board Agenda is a much needed hub for corporate governance and board related information which will be highly valued! Marie Louise Clayton, Chair of the Audit Committee, Clarksons PLC (FTSE 250) 'As board work is increasingly professionalised the need for a quality publication in this area becomes more pressing. Board Agenda is filling that role, providing challenge, advice and a forum where best in class knowledge can be shared. Let's welcome the new member to the Board room! " January 2017 About Board Agenda Board Agenda is a progressive and independent media brand dedicated to serving board directors, investors and professional advisers on emerging issues that shape corporate leadership, fuel effective boards and drive business success.

is a progressive and independent media brand dedicated to serving board directors, investors and professional advisers on emerging issues that shape corporate leadership, fuel effective boards and drive business success. An award-winning editorial team and renowned contributors provide incisive news analysis, engaging commentary and topical investigative reports on an extensive range of subjects, such as shareholder activism, corporate culture, risk management, corporate reputation, selection & diversity, strategic planning, legal & regulatory issues, outsourcing, finance, M&A, technology, investor relations, ethics, sustainability and executive remuneration.

Its editorial programme is enhanced by experienced and practising non-executive and executive board directors, as well as investors, governance professionals, economists, academics, politicians and regulators from Europe and across the world, with thousands of articles, reports and case studies available on every conceivable issue that board members encounter.

and across the world, with thousands of articles, reports and case studies available on every conceivable issue that board members encounter. The independent ethos of Board Agenda means that editorial leader articles criticise, challenge or applaud corporate behaviour; there is informed opinion from diverse standpoints on topical business issues, probing interviews with corporate leaders, investigative business reporting, and analysis of corporate failures as well as successes.

means that editorial leader articles criticise, challenge or applaud corporate behaviour; there is informed opinion from diverse standpoints on topical business issues, probing interviews with corporate leaders, investigative business reporting, and analysis of corporate failures as well as successes. Board Agenda's purpose is to support board executives so they gain insight about issues that impact on governance, acquire specific knowledge about board practices, navigate the increasing complexities of their role, embed best practice in their board activities, help them achieve effective board oversight and ensure their performance as board members is exemplary.

FOUR BIOGRAPHIES - FOUNDERS & DIRECTORS About Trevor Pryer, CEO & Co Founder Publishing career of over 25 years, senior publishing executive & entrepreneur with expertise in product development, sales, content marketing, and strategic business planning. Managed revenue streams of up to £75m p.a. & led sales & business development to blue chip organisations in the UK & internationally. Worked in listed media companies & successful track record of growing business in both mature and start-up environments. Former News Corp executive with management roles spanning print & digital media, with commercial responsibility for the Sunday Times, & Times. MD & Founder of award winning content publishing agency, Agency Publicom, took from start up to over £10m sales in 8 years, securing more than 20 clients in B2B & B2C market sectors. About Jane Macken: Managing Director - Co Founder Former Managing Director for Haymarket Business Media. Brands span various sectors: Marketing communications (Campaign, Marketing, PR Week, Media Week, Brand Republic), Medical (GP, Mimms, Medeconomics, Haymarket Medical Education, myCME), Energy and Environment (ENDS Europe, ENDS Report, Planning, WindPower Monthly), Charity (Third Sector) and Events (Event, Conference and Incentive Travel). A driven B2B media specialist with over 25 years' experience in senior roles. A strong commercial driver with excellent people and strategic skills and a passion for digital media, data and live events. About Patrice McDonald: Director & Co Founder Patrice is currently non-exec Chair TD Bank Europe, non-exec Director Simcorp Board and Audit Committee, non-exec Chair Risk Committee and Director Davy Group and non-executive Director Civilised Bank Board. She is a former Chief Risk Officer and Head of Governance at Barclays Wealth & Barclays Capital. Patrice is a highly-experienced risk and regulatory expert with over 20 years' track record in investment, business and retail banking., as well as across wealth and asset management. A former Managing Director, Global Chief Risk Officer & Head of Governance at Barclays Wealth, Patrice has been lead adviser and partner in the Financial Services Risk and Regulatory Practice of EY and has advised the boards of many of the largest UK & international financial services groups. Patrice is a Harvard MBA. About Gavin Hinks, Managing Editor Former editor of Accountancy Age and Financial Director Magazines. An experienced and award winning journalist with over 20 years' experience who has managed editorial teams producing targeted news and feature content across print and digital media. As well as writing and planning Gavin has hosted conferences and appeared on national TV and radio as a pundit. Shortlisted as editor of the year by the PPA and won Best Journalist or Blog Post in the Professions for Good and Institute for Business Ethics writing awards 2014. SOURCE Board Agenda

