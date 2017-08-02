[January 27, 2017] New Data Reinforce the Clinical Value of the Perceval Sutureless Valve as a Safe and Effective Bioprosthesis for Patients in Need of Aortic Valve Replacement LivaNova, PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN; LSE:LIVN) ("LivaNova"), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, announced that a data presentation on the PercevalTM sutureless valve was unveiled at The Society of Thoracic Surgeons 53rd Annual Meeting (STS), which took place January 21-25, 2017 in Houston. These data highlight the safety, efficiency, and performance of Perceval, the first-ever, truly sutureless surgical valve designed for patients requiring an aortic valve replacement (AVR). The study, Aortic Valve Replacement With Sutureless Perceval Bioprosthesis: Single-Center Experience With 617 Implants, analyzed patients who underwent AVR with the Perceval bioprosthesis. The study found that AVR procedures conducted with Perceval resulted in low mortality and excellent hemodynamic performance for patients. This is the largest single center experience reported with Perceval. "As one of the latest solutions in valve replacement surgery, the Perceval sutureless valve optimizes the overall surgical approach for surgeons. In the presented analysis, implantation with Perceval allowed surgeons to perform minimally invasive approaches with shorter procedure times, specifically reducing the cross-clamp and cardiopulmonary bypass time, which can lead to faster recovery times for patients," said Dr. Marco Solinas, MD, Cardiac Surgeon at G. Monasterio Tuscany Foundation, Massa, Italy. The study found that Perceval, with its safe and reproducible features, allowed surgeons to emplo a minimally invasive approach during AVR procedures. At follow-up at approximately 16 months, freedom from reoperation was 99% and patient survival was 91.3%. "These positive results reinforce findings from previous studies for Perceval1, the only truly sutureless valve designed for patients requiring surgical aortic valve replacement," said Brian Duncan, MD, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Cardiac Surgery at LivaNova. "With the foundation of advancing technology and transforming lives, LivaNova is committed to delivering advanced solutions for cardiac surgery and we look forward to continuing the expansion of Perceval's clinical evidence base and its growing use in the international cardiac surgery community." Perceval has been implanted in more than 20,000 patients in over 310 hospitals in 34 countries across the world. To learn more about Perceval and its patient benefits, please visit www.heartvalvesurgery.com/sutureless. About LivaNova LivaNova PLC, headquartered in London, UK, is a global medical technology company formed by the merger of Sorin S.p.A, a leader in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and Cyberonics Inc., a medical device company with core expertise in neuromodulation. LivaNova transforms medical innovation into meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. The company employs approximately 4,600 employees worldwide. With a presence in more than 100 countries, LivaNova operates as three business franchises: Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Clamart (France), Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.A.), respectively. LivaNova is listed on NASDAQ and listed on the Official List of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol "LIVN." For more information, please visit www.LivaNova.com. References

1 Shrestha et al. Interactive Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery. 2013. 1-5. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170127005544/en/

