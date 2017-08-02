|
|[January 27, 2017]
New Data Reinforce the Clinical Value of the Perceval Sutureless Valve as a Safe and Effective Bioprosthesis for Patients in Need of Aortic Valve Replacement
LivaNova, PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN; LSE:LIVN) ("LivaNova"), a market-leading
medical technology and innovation company, announced that a data
presentation on the PercevalTM sutureless valve was unveiled
at The Society of Thoracic Surgeons 53rd Annual Meeting
(STS), which took place January 21-25, 2017 in Houston. These data
highlight the safety, efficiency, and performance of Perceval, the
first-ever, truly sutureless surgical valve designed for patients
requiring an aortic valve replacement (AVR).
The study, Aortic Valve Replacement With Sutureless Perceval
Bioprosthesis: Single-Center Experience With 617 Implants, analyzed
patients who underwent AVR with the Perceval bioprosthesis. The study
found that AVR procedures conducted with Perceval resulted in low
mortality and excellent hemodynamic performance for patients. This is
the largest single center experience reported with Perceval.
"As one of the latest solutions in valve replacement surgery, the
Perceval sutureless valve optimizes the overall surgical approach for
surgeons. In the presented analysis, implantation with Perceval allowed
surgeons to perform minimally invasive approaches with shorter procedure
times, specifically reducing the cross-clamp and cardiopulmonary bypass
time, which can lead to faster recovery times for patients," said Dr.
Marco Solinas, MD, Cardiac Surgeon at G. Monasterio Tuscany Foundation,
Massa, Italy.
The study found that Perceval, with its safe and reproducible features,
allowed surgeons to emplo a minimally invasive approach during AVR
procedures. At follow-up at approximately 16 months, freedom from
reoperation was 99% and patient survival was 91.3%.
"These positive results reinforce findings from previous studies for
Perceval1, the only truly sutureless valve designed for
patients requiring surgical aortic valve replacement," said Brian
Duncan, MD, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Cardiac Surgery at
LivaNova. "With the foundation of advancing technology and transforming
lives, LivaNova is committed to delivering advanced solutions for
cardiac surgery and we look forward to continuing the expansion of
Perceval's clinical evidence base and its growing use in the
international cardiac surgery community."
Perceval has been implanted in more than 20,000 patients in over 310
hospitals in 34 countries across the world. To learn more about Perceval
and its patient benefits, please visit www.heartvalvesurgery.com/sutureless.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, headquartered in London, UK, is a global medical
technology company formed by the merger of Sorin S.p.A, a leader in the
treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and Cyberonics Inc., a medical
device company with core expertise in neuromodulation.
LivaNova transforms medical innovation into meaningful solutions for the
benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems.
The company employs approximately 4,600 employees worldwide. With a
presence in more than 100 countries, LivaNova operates as three business
franchises: Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and
Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Clamart (France),
Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.A.), respectively.
LivaNova is listed on NASDAQ and listed on the Official List of the
UK's Financial Conduct Authority and traded on London Stock
Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol "LIVN."
For more information, please visit www.LivaNova.com.
