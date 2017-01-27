[January 27, 2017] New startup combines latest innovations in foam technology with NU vision to offer online consumers a supremely comfortable mattress PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvanna LLC today opens its virtual doors at www.nuvanna.com in the rapidly growing online retail market for sleep products. Nuvanna's first product will be a premium mattress that incorporates the latest innovations in foam technology to maximize comfort, temperature management and progressive support, delivering an optimal sleep experience for a wide range of body sizes, weights and sleep positions. Founder and CEO Alvaro Vaselli's expertise in the materials science and sleep sectors gives the team at Nuvanna an edge in developing high-quality, high-performance products. Vaselli holds a degree in production and mechanical engineering, and has built an extensive resume of global leadership experience driving innovation for Dow, Arco Chemical (now LyondellBasell), Foamex/FXI and Tredegar Film Products. "We've built an amazing product by using the latest in comfort technologies," said Vaselli. "I leveraged 20 years of experience working with the world's largest mattress companies along with leading-edge material scientists to develop the Nuvanna product." Integrating the latest in sleep comfort technologies Nuvanna's 100% American-made mattress uses a three-layer foam construction to provide a strategic hierarchy of comfort, temperature control, support and durability. All foams used in Nuvanna's mattress are certified by the CertiPUR-US® program and encased in an ultra-premium, moisture-wicking TENCEL® fabric that keeps the consumer comfortable, cool and dry. Motion isolation allows two partners to sleep in harmony, while progressive support ensures a supremely comfortable surface that's free of painful pressure points regardless of the consumer's weight, size or sleep position. Foam Layer #1: Ascension Layer. The top layer uses highly adaptive comfort foam that cradles the consumer's entire body. The Ascension Layer closes any gaps between the mattress and the body, maintaining proper alignment and eliminating painful pressure points regardless of weight, size or sleep position. The result? No stiffness or soreness upon waking. The Nuvanna Ascension layer is powered by a leading-edge, intelligent temperature management adaptive foam. This material actively draws body heat into the mattress, where phase-change gel particles work in tandem with high-density, high-performance foam to disperse heat away from the body. The result? The consumer stays at the ideal sleeping temperature throughout the night. Foam Layer #2: Equilibrum Layer. The Nuvanna Equilibrium layer is built for motion absorption. It responsively contours to sleep movements so that the consumer experiences continuous support without feeling every motion his or her partner makes. The result? Motion transfer is minimized for truly restorative, undisturbed rest. Foam Layer #3: Foundation Layer . The Nuvanna Foundation layer provides progressive support for the entire system preventing the user from sinking. The more weight and pressure applied to the mattress, the more lift it provides through the optimized 3-layer system. This progressive support feature eliminates the sinking quicksand feeling that often plagues foam mattresses. The result? Consumers feel cradled, comforted and supported as opposed to sunken and submerged. Mattress Cover : The mattress core is wrapped in a moisture-wicking, breathable cover made with TENCEL®, an ultra-premium fiber with superior performance. Botanically derived and eco-friendly, the revolutionary fibers of TENCEL® outperform cotton and poly fabrics by absorbing moisture completely and releasing it away from the body. This means the mattress maintains a hygienic environment that naturally inhibits the growth of bacteria. Without chemical additives, TENCEL® fibers are more absorbent than cotton, softer than silk and cooler than linen. Helping consumers live a more balanced life Nuvanna is the first company in the space with the primary mission of helping consumers live a more balanced life using the latest advances in comfort technology. A personal evolution inspired Vaselli, a global business leader and innovator in the material science and sleep products industry for over 20 years, to launch Nuvanna. "I recently discovered the benefits of pursing a healthy balance in my own life," said Vaselli. "I launched Nuvanna because I wanted to use my business and technology background, resources and personal experiences to help others enjoy the same benefits faster. This mattress is the embodiment of my mission to help people realize how easy it is to reach a better, more balanced life." Offering a stress-free buying experience Nuvanna will offer its mattress via direct-to-consumer sales on its website. Its goal is to provide consumers with an easy, positive online buying process to reduce the stress that comes with the typical mattress store shopping experience. A 100-night trial period eliminates the high-pressure decision-making process consumers often undergo in brick-and-mortar stores. In addition, bypassing the middleman enables Nuvanna to offer its customers significant value, with prices at roughly a third of traditional retail stores. "Right now the online segment of the mattress retail industry is only a small percentage of the industry's $16 billion total. But it's growing rapidly," explained Vaselli. "Everybody needs a mattress, and buying online offers significant advantages with virtually no risk." Nuvanna's mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, delivery in 3-7 business days and a 10-year warranty. The mattress is compatible with most bed frames and box springs. The company has established partnerships with various charitable organizations around the country. Returned mattresses will be donated to these organizations. "We offer an easy, stress-free buying experience," said Vaselli. "We want to make people's lives better, not just with a restful night sleep, but with a better shopping experience, too." Mattresses are only the company's starting point. Nuvanna will use its website and social media outlets to share knowledge and tips that foster wellbeing and balanced living. The company also anticipates unveiling future products and innovations that promote better sleep and balanced lifestyle. About Nuvanna Nuvanna LLC is an online startup that helps consumers live a more balanced life, beginning with a supremely comfortable mattress for a good night's rest — a key ingredient of a healthy lifestyle. Joining the rapidly growing online retail channel for sleep products, Nuvanna's premium offerings contain the latest innovations in sleep technology for exceptional comfort, quality, performance and durability. Founded in June 2016, Nuvanna draws its inspiration from Founder and CEO Alvaro Vaselli, a business leader and innovator in the material science and sleep products industry for over 20 years. For more information, visit www.nuvanna.com.

Vince Powers

610-937-1960

vpowers@powersbc.com To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-startup-combines-latest-innovations-in-foam-technology-with-nu-vision-to-offer-online-consumers-a-supremely-comfortable-mattress-300398134.html SOURCE Nuvanna LLC

