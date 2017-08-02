|
|[January 26, 2017]
|
New Clients, Expanded Geographic Reach and New Service Offerings Contribute to Record Growth for Version 2.0 Communications in 2016
Version
2.0 Communications, a public relations and digital communications
firm, today announced that 2016 was a year of unprecedented growth for
the agency, highlighted by new client wins, record revenue growth,
industry accolades and an expanded team.
"We are fortunate to work with some of the brightest stars and most
disruptive organizations in technology, clean energy, higher education
and other industries," said Jean Serra, partner and co-founder. "Our
clients' innovation, drive and commitment to success energizes us at V2.
Our teams remain laser-focused on delivering innovative, high quality
communications campaigns to help clients reach their marketing, brand
and business objectives. This focus and drive in 2016 resulted in one of
the agency's best years yet, and we are excited about our future."
Record Growth
The agency added 18 new clients, broadening
its reach in various industries and technology sectors, including
expanding the team's expertise in human resources - an area in which
Version 2.0 now represents five industry leaders. Notable new clients
include Betterment for Business, meQuilibrium and Globalization
Partners. Revenues were up an incredible 31.9 percent from the year
prior - one of the agency's largest increases to date.
Within the walls of Version 2.0's Boston and New York City offices, the
team continued to grow, with the addition of new employees at various
levels. Katie Byrne, who has contributed significantly to the growth of
the agency and its clients since 2011, was promoted to Vice President.
The agency also expanded
its existing partnership with U.K.-based Whiteoaks Consultancy in
order to better serve clients' international PR needs.
Empowering Women in Business
Version 2.0 continued its
commitment to empowering women in business by releasing two additional
installments of its "Women Mean Business" series, building on the 2015
release of its inaugural Boston infographic. The
New York and San Francisco versions evaluated women in leadership
positions in these two coastal hubs, from growth and opportunities to
the local support systems available to female entrepreneurs.
Version 2.0 continued its support of discussions focused on gender in
the workplace by sponsoring Capital W, a women's leadership conference,
for the second year in a year. Additionally, Version 2.0's Co-Founders
and Partners, Maura FitzGerald and Jean Serra, were named to an esteemed
list of the top 40 female business leaders in Boston by SmartCEO.
Version 2.0 also continued its commitment to the Boston technology and
business communities by sponsoring The Greenlight Fund for the fourth
year running.
"We are entering a milestone year for Version 2.0, as we're celebrating
our 10th anniversary in 2017," said Maura FitzGerald. "As we
reflect on the last ten years and look ahead to the next ten and beyond,
we're inspired to offer our clients more robust service offerings, so
that our teams can continue to grow together."
About Version 2.0 Communications
Version 2.0 Communications
is a public relations and digital communications agency recognized as
the smart choice for disruptors worldwide that must navigate a new era
of communications to create or lead markets. Our skilled professionals
leverage their years of experience, influencer relationships and
innovative, creative and effective communications programs to achieve
results that dominate in their markets. Version 2.0 works with a broad
spectrum of clients from large consumer brands to professional services
organizations and technology innovators. Our global reach allows us to
design, manage and implement coordinated communications programs that
are designed to deliver the greatest impact. For more information, visit http://www.v2comms.com/
and follow the company on Twitter @v2comms.
