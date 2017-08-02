[January 26, 2017] New Clients, Expanded Geographic Reach and New Service Offerings Contribute to Record Growth for Version 2.0 Communications in 2016 Version 2.0 Communications, a public relations and digital communications firm, today announced that 2016 was a year of unprecedented growth for the agency, highlighted by new client wins, record revenue growth, industry accolades and an expanded team. "We are fortunate to work with some of the brightest stars and most disruptive organizations in technology, clean energy, higher education and other industries," said Jean Serra, partner and co-founder. "Our clients' innovation, drive and commitment to success energizes us at V2. Our teams remain laser-focused on delivering innovative, high quality communications campaigns to help clients reach their marketing, brand and business objectives. This focus and drive in 2016 resulted in one of the agency's best years yet, and we are excited about our future." Record Growth

The agency added 18 new clients, broadening its reach in various industries and technology sectors, including expanding the team's expertise in human resources - an area in which Version 2.0 now represents five industry leaders. Notable new clients include Betterment for Business, meQuilibrium and Globalization Partners. Revenues were up an incredible 31.9 percent from the year prior - one of the agency's largest increases to date. Within the walls of Version 2.0's Boston and New York City offices, the team continued to grow, with the addition of new employees at various levels. Katie Byrne, who has contributed significantly to the growth of the agency and its clients since 2011, was promoted to Vice President. The agency also expanded its existing partnership with U.K.-based Whiteoaks Consultancy in order to better serve clients' international PR needs. Empowering Women in Business

Version 2.0 continued its commitment to empowering women in business by releasing two additional installments of its "Women Mean Business" series, building on the 2015 release of its inaugural Boston infographic. The New York and San Francisco versions evaluated women in leadership positions in these two coastal hubs, from growth and opportunities to the local support systems available to female entrepreneurs. Version 2.0 continued its support of discussions focused on gender in the workplace by sponsoring Capital W, a women's leadership conference, for the second year in a year. Additionally, Version 2.0's Co-Founders and Partners, Maura FitzGerald and Jean Serra, were named to an esteemed list of the top 40 female business leaders in Boston by SmartCEO. Version 2.0 also continued its commitment to the Boston technology and business communities by sponsoring The Greenlight Fund for the fourth year running. "We are entering a milestone year for Version 2.0, as we're celebrating our 10th anniversary in 2017," said Maura FitzGerald. "As we reflect on the last ten years and look ahead to the next ten and beyond, we're inspired to offer our clients more robust service offerings, so that our teams can continue to grow together." About Version 2.0 Communications

Version 2.0 Communications is a public relations and digital communications agency recognized as the smart choice for disruptors worldwide that must navigate a new era of communications to create or lead markets. Our skilled professionals leverage their years of experience, influencer relationships and innovative, creative and effective communications programs to achieve results that dominate in their markets. Version 2.0 works with a broad spectrum of clients from large consumer brands to professional services organizations and technology innovators. Our global reach allows us to design, manage and implement coordinated communications programs that are designed to deliver the greatest impact.

