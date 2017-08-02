|
|[January 26, 2017]
|
New Report from Analyst Firm 451 Research Highlights EasyVista's Advances in Modernizing ITSM
EasyVista Inc., a leading provider of service management software for IT
organizations, today announced availability of a report from industry
analyst firm 451 Research chronicling EasyVista's efforts to reinvent IT
service management through mobile and cloud innovations. The research
firm finds that EasyVista is making "good headway in product design and
market traction" as it works toward modernizing the ITSM industry.
"EasyVista has done a very good job so far of navigating the choppy
waters from legacy ITSM to a new world of mobile-accessed and
cloud-delivered workflows," said Chris Marsh, Research Director for 451
Research's Enterprise Mobility Practice, in the report. "The SaaS
version of its product is selling well and driving solid overall
revenue."
Highlights of the report include:
-
Traction with Cloud-Based ITSM: The 451 Research report
highlights EasyVista's increasing focus on delivering a robust SaaS
ITSM solution and singles out the company's success in the SaaS market
over the past two years. Wrote Marsh: "Of its roughly 1,000 customers
globally, 250 are SaaS customers, but in the US specifically, 75% of
its installed based are using its SaaS version." The report also
recognizes EasyVista's strong SaaS infrastructure, including 12
datacenters overseen by two management centers.
-
Mobile Service Management with Service Apps: The 451
Research report credits EasyVista with innovation in mobile ITSM with
its Service Apps capabilities, enabling end users to resolve
problems, get information and request service anytime via any device.
The research states that a growing number of customers are taking
advantage of this mobile functionality.
-
Innovations in Workflow with Apps Builder: The report
calls out EasyVista's Apps Builder capabilities, an intuitive
interface for IT professionals to provision new service apps using
codeless configuration. March writes that the EasyVista ITSM solution
"includes an App Builder that can build and modify new apps
using the workflows administrators have built using Service Manager."
The report also states that EasyVista is making progress on developing
"templates for function-agnostic workflows and a community site where
customers can post their own app templates."
-
Expansion into Workflows in Other Lines of Business: 41
Research highlights the fact that EasyVista has successfully moved
beyond traditional service desk use cases into workflows within other
lines of business. "A growing portion of its SaaS customers' use cases
address workflows (although not business-function-specific) in legal,
HR and other lines of business," wrote Marsh.
"We're pleased to see validation of our product and market strategy from
a highly respected firm like 451 Research," said Jamal Labed, COO,
EasyVista. "The expectations on IT to deliver superior services to an
increasingly mobile workforce have never been higher and our innovations
in mobility, cloud, and codeless service app configurations make it
easier for our customers to deliver those services efficiently."
A complimentary copy of the 451 Research report is available here.
