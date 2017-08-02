|
|[January 26, 2017]
New Fashion Inspired .nyc Premium Domain Names Released to Kickoff Fashion Week
Neustar,
Inc. (NYSE: NSR), a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information
services and the registry services partner of the .nyc top-level domain,
today announced that the City of New York will open access to a second
round of .nyc premium domain names with the auction of fashion inspired
web addresses, such as couture.nyc, designer.nyc and fashion.nyc.
New Yorkers in the City's five boroughs will gain exclusive access to
twenty-four premium domain names in the .nyc namespace. These valuable
and rare premium domain names are associated with the fashion industry
giving New York designers, fashion brands, entrepreneurs, start-ups and
businesses access to some of the most sought-after digital real estate
in the world.
The following premium domain names will be made available at auction:
Apparel.nyc
Boutique.nyc
Bras.nyc
Clothes.nyc
Couture.nyc
Deals.nyc
Designer.nyc
|
Fashion.nyc
Jewelry.nyc
Lingerie.nyc
Makeup.nyc
Models.nyc
Photographer.nyc
Rings.nyc
Runway.nyc
Salon.nyc
Shirts.nyc
Shoes.nyc
Shop.nyc
Sneakers.nyc
Stylist.nyc
Suits.nyc
Swimsuit.nyc
Just in time for New York Fashion Week, the auction will start at 12:00
p.m. EST on February 1, 2017 and will officially close at 12:15 p.m. EST
on February 28, 2017. The auction will take place entirely online and
interested parties must register and comply with all rules to
participate. All of the auction details can be found at Auctions.nyc.
This is the second in a series of .nyc domain auctions. At the end of
2016, twenty real estate related domain names were auctioned with high
bids going to RealEstate.nyc for $21,300 and Apartments.nyc for $16,155.
Additional premium domain name auctions are expected to take place
throughout the year in various verticals, such as technology,
healthcare, law, design and food.
"Our fashion industry is a key driver of job diversity and economic
activity. These premium .nyc domain names will help local fashion firms
leverage the city's unique brand and strengthen our economy," Deputy
Mayor of Housing and Economic Development, Alicia Glen said.
"New York City is home to over 75 major fashion trade shows plus
thousands of showrooms. The 'Made in NYC' community is at the forefront
of how storefronts and online businesses are promoted to a global
audience of fashion lovers," said Sean Kaine, Vice President of Registry
Solutions, Neustar.
.nyc was launched in October of 2014 with the support of an innovative
group of early adopters and enthusiasts, including the First Lady of New
York City Chirlane McCray, Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer
and tens of thousands of local business owners, including Stateless, The
Millinery Shop, Shop with Rox, and Laolu, among others. Today, .nyc has
become the largest of all city-affiliated domains.
When asked what inspired Lynn Paik Millinery to establish her online
presence at millineryshop.nyc,
she said, "I wanted something informed that reflects the localization of
my business and could roll off the tongue."
According to Roxanne Hauldren of shopwithRox.nyc,
"Your website is your brand. When you meet someone they ask what's your
website. The building blocks of your business are online. When you come
to NYC, I want you to think Rox, .nyc was a great opportunity to keep my
brand identity associated with NYC, and top of mind."
In order to take part in the .nyc premium domain name auction,
interested bidders should visit Auctions.nyc
to learn more. The .nyc domain auction will take place online and will
begin at 12:00 p.m. EST on February 1, 2017. Bidders should register
prior to that time and familiarize themselves with all the rules,
restrictions and auction details. The auction will officially close at
12:15 pm EST on February 28, 2017.
About .nyc
.nyc is the official web address for New York City. The .nyc top-level
domain (TLD) has become the largest city domain in the world, adopted by
New York City residents, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations in
more than two-dozen industries. The City of New York partners
with Neustar, the official registry services provider for .nyc, to
manage, market, and maintain the .nyc namespace.
About Neustar
Every day, the world generates roughly 2.5 quadrillion bits of data.
Neustar (NYSE: NSR) isolates certain elements and analyzes, simplifies
and edits them to make precise and valuable decisions that drive
results. As one of the few companies capable of knowing with certainty
who is on the other end of every interaction, we're trusted by the
world's great brands to make critical decisions some 20 billion times a
day. We help marketers send timely and relevant messages to the right
people. Because we can authoritatively tell a client exactly who is
calling or connecting with them, we make critical real-time responses
possible. And the same comprehensive information that enables our
clients to direct and manage orders also stops attackers. We know when
someone isn't who they claim to be, which helps stop fraud and denial of
service before they're a problem. Because we're also an experienced
manager of some of the world's most complex databases, we help clients
control their online identity, registering and protecting their domain
name, and routing traffic to the correct network address. By linking the
most essential information with the people who depend on it, we provide
more than 12,000 clients worldwide with decisions-not just data. More
information is available at http://www.neustar.biz.
