[January 26, 2017] New Fashion Inspired .nyc Premium Domain Names Released to Kickoff Fashion Week Neustar, Inc. (NYSE: NSR), a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services and the registry services partner of the .nyc top-level domain, today announced that the City of New York will open access to a second round of .nyc premium domain names with the auction of fashion inspired web addresses, such as couture.nyc, designer.nyc and fashion.nyc. New Yorkers in the City's five boroughs will gain exclusive access to twenty-four premium domain names in the .nyc namespace. These valuable and rare premium domain names are associated with the fashion industry giving New York designers, fashion brands, entrepreneurs, start-ups and businesses access to some of the most sought-after digital real estate in the world. The following premium domain names will be made available at auction:



Apparel.nyc Boots.nyc Boutique.nyc Bras.nyc Clothes.nyc Couture.nyc Deals.nyc Designer.nyc Fashion.nyc Jewelry.nyc Lingerie.nyc Makeup.nyc Models.nyc Photographer.nyc Rings.nyc Runway.nyc Salon.nyc Shirts.nyc Shoes.nyc Shop.nyc Sneakers.nyc Stylist.nyc Suits.nyc Swimsuit.nyc Just in time for New York Fashion Week, the auction will start at 12:00 p.m. EST on February 1, 2017 and will officially close at 12:15 p.m. EST on February 28, 2017. The auction will take place entirely online and interested parties must register and comply with all rules to participate. All of the auction details can be found at Auctions.nyc. This is the second in a series of .nyc domain auctions. At the end of 2016, twenty real estate related domain names were auctioned with high bids going to RealEstate.nyc for $21,300 and Apartments.nyc for $16,155. Additional premium domain name auctions are expected to take place throughout the year in various verticals, such as technology, healthcare, law, design and food. "Our fashion industry is a key driver of job diversity and economic activity. These premium .nyc domain names will help local fashion firms leverage the city's unique brand and strengthen our economy," Deputy Mayor of Housing and Economic Development, Alicia Glen said. "New York City is home to over 75 major fashion trade shows plus thousands of showrooms. The 'Made in NYC' community is at the forefront of how storefronts and online businesses are promoted to a global audience of fashion lovers," said Sean Kaine, Vice President of Registry Solutions, Neustar. .nyc was launched in October of 2014 with the support of an innovative group of early adopters and enthusiasts, including the First Lady of New York City Chirlane McCray, Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer and tens of thousands of local business owners, including Stateless, The Millinery Shop, Shop with Rox, and Laolu, among others. Today, .nyc has become the largest of all city-affiliated domains. When asked what inspired Lynn Paik Millinery to establish her online presence at millineryshop.nyc, she said, "I wanted something informed that reflects the localization of my business and could roll off the tongue." According to Roxanne Hauldren of shopwithRox.nyc, "Your website is your brand. When you meet someone they ask what's your website. The building blocks of your business are online. When you come to NYC, I want you to think Rox, .nyc was a great opportunity to keep my brand identity associated with NYC, and top of mind." In order to take part in the .nyc premium domain name auction, interested bidders should visit Auctions.nyc to learn more. The .nyc domain auction will take place online and will begin at 12:00 p.m. EST on February 1, 2017. Bidders should register prior to that time and familiarize themselves with all the rules, restrictions and auction details. The auction will officially close at 12:15 pm EST on February 28, 2017. About .nyc .nyc is the official web address for New York City. The .nyc top-level domain (TLD) has become the largest city domain in the world, adopted by New York City residents, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations in more than two-dozen industries. The City of New York partners with Neustar, the official registry services provider for .nyc, to manage, market, and maintain the .nyc namespace. About Neustar Every day, the world generates roughly 2.5 quadrillion bits of data. Neustar (NYSE: NSR) isolates certain elements and analyzes, simplifies and edits them to make precise and valuable decisions that drive results. As one of the few companies capable of knowing with certainty who is on the other end of every interaction, we're trusted by the world's great brands to make critical decisions some 20 billion times a day. We help marketers send timely and relevant messages to the right people. Because we can authoritatively tell a client exactly who is calling or connecting with them, we make critical real-time responses possible. And the same comprehensive information that enables our clients to direct and manage orders also stops attackers. We know when someone isn't who they claim to be, which helps stop fraud and denial of service before they're a problem. Because we're also an experienced manager of some of the world's most complex databases, we help clients control their online identity, registering and protecting their domain name, and routing traffic to the correct network address. By linking the most essential information with the people who depend on it, we provide more than 12,000 clients worldwide with decisions-not just data. More information is available at http://www.neustar.biz. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170126005284/en/

[ Back To NFVZone's Homepage ]