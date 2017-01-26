[January 26, 2017] New Kubernetes Fundamentals Course Now Available From The Linux Foundation SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit advancing professional open source management for mass collaboration, today announced the availability of a new training course, LFS258 - Kubernetes Fundamentals. LFS258, developed in conjunction with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, is geared towards developers and administrators who want to get started with Kubernetes. It teaches students how to use Kubernetes to manage their application infrastructure. Topics covered include Kubernetes architecture, deployment, how to access the cluster, tips and tricks, ConfigMaps and more. This self-paced, online course provides the fundamentals needed to understand Kubernetes and get quickly up-to-speed, to start building distributed applications that will scale, be fault-tolerant and simple to manage. Kubernetes Fundamentals will distill key principles, such as pods, deployments, replicasets and services, and give students enough information to start using Kubernetes on their own. The course is designed to work with a wide range of Linux distributions, so students will be able to apply the concepts learned regardless of their distribution of choice. Kubernetes is quickly becoming the de-facto standard to operate containerized applications at scale in the data-center. It builds on 15 years of Google's experience managing containerized applications. With a growing open-source community, Kubernetes is poised to change the way applications are built and managed, as well as change therole of system administrators. The 2016 Open Source Jobs Report from The Linux Foundation and Dice open source professionals reported that containers are the second more important skill, behind only cloud technologies. There is a lack of formal training options available for those wishing to get started with Kubernetes though, which LFS258 aims to address. "Kubernetes is rapidly maturing in development tests and trials and within production settings, where its use has nearly tripled in the last eight months," said Dan Kohn, executive director, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We are thrilled to partner with The Linux Foundation to provide a program that will train, certify and promote Kubernetes Managed Service Providers (KMSP). This program will ensure enterprises receive the support they're looking for to get up to speed and roll out new applications more quickly and more efficiently." LFS258 also will help prepare those planning to take the Kubernetes certification exam, which will be launching later this year. Updates are planned for the course ahead of the certification exam launch, which will be specifically designed to assist with preparation for the exam. The course, which has been available for pre-registration since November, is available to begin immediately. The $199 course fee provides unlimited access to the course for one year to all content and labs. Interested individuals may enroll here. About The Linux Foundation

