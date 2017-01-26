[January 26, 2017] New software solution from Vu Digital enables comprehensive law enforcement management of all video and audio digital evidence in crime cases RIDGELAND, Miss., Jan. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Vu Digital, a Mississippi-based video metadata company, is introducing a new Unified Digital Evidence (UDE) software technology solution for law enforcement agencies and criminal prosecutors – moving beyond body camera video to include jail calls, interviews, interrogations, dispatch calls, dash-cam videos and more. Last summer, Vu rolled out its video and audio management simplification tool for use by local law enforcement agencies and police officers outfitted with body cameras. The completely transcribed and searchable video review tool effectively eliminates the need for law enforcement professionals and prosecutors to pore through hundreds of hours of video and audio produced daily by police officers who wear body cameras while on patrol. "For every hour of recorded digital evidence, officers and prosecutors spend almost as much time managing and reviewing that evidence, nearly doubling their workload and potentially delaying the administration of justice," said Wade Smith, vice president of operations for Vu Digital. Vu uses advanced algorithms to decipher and tag data. The software breaks video into frames and then analyzes each frame for faces, text and audio and tags and time stamps all of the metadata. With the capture and use of digital evidence rising, law enforcement professionals have found themselves responsible for requesting, organizing, and managing digital evidence from multiple vendors. Smith said UDE removes the administrative burdens facing police officers, investigators, prosecutors, and district attorneys. "The current process is largely manual and often involves burning and sharing CDs or thumb drives containing evidence," Smith said. "Not only is this time consuming and inefficient, it forces law enforcement to spend an inordinate amount of time collecting and organizing evidence, which diverts resources away from the critical and important task of reviewing evidence." On of the key features of the new technology is that it makes all types of video and audio flies completely searchable. UDE gives police a comprehensive, automated solution to upload, organize, analyze, review and share digital evidence of all types. Law enforcement agencies no longer need to burn CDs, physically transport or mail discs to the requesting party. With UDE, individuals simply upload digital evidence directly to a secure online account where case management has never been easier, simpler, or more convenient. "We quickly realized that law officials are not only unable to review the voluminous amount of digital evidence flooding their offices, but they are also ill-prepared to manage and organize the evidence," said, Greg Sandifer, global direct salesperson for Vu Digital. "We began adapting our technology to deliver law enforcement agencies and prosecutors a dynamic solution that will meet the challenges presented by the ever-changing digital evidence landscape." In 2017, Vu Digital plans to continue expansion of its software technology product offerings to include multiple languages for transcription, an artificial intelligence layer to identify or predict relevant events (e.g. confessions, hostile incidents) and more. An earlier version of Vu's video-to-data product was designed to help content providers better monetize their video assets before the company developed a customized law enforcement user interface using key facial recognition and audio transcription technology. In 2015, Vu received the TMC communications solution product of the year award for its V2D solution. The company was among 118 firms recognized by TMC, a global integrated media conglomerate and leading source of news and information for the communications and technology industries worldwide. In addition to the TMC award, Vu Digital was selected in 2015 to participate in the National Association of Broadcasters' year-long SPROKIT accelerator program for innovative startups in media and entertainment. The video-to-data analytics solution was developed by Vu after the company was formed in 2013 to focus on web personalization. For more information about UDE, go to www.vudigital.com/law-enforcement. About Vu Digital Vu Digital was formed through a commitment to delivering new and innovative solutions for digital content. Vu's Video-to-Data (V2D) product instantly converts video and audio into the machine-readable medium that search engines, databases, natural language processing (NLP), and distributors know and love best: words. The core technology includes splitting a video into two components: audio and video frames. Both components are then processed using automated speed recognition (ASR), text extraction from images and facial and image recognition. The output is metadata that includes time-stamped references to individual frames. This industry-first approach enables video classification/clustering, search engine indexing and content personalization, including targeted advertising. Vu's algorithms and the use of an advanced architecture for distributing jobs for processing are patent pending and are one-of-a-kind in the marketplace. Vu is headquartered in Ridgeland, Miss. and is an affiliate of C Spire, a Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services company. For more information, visit www.vudigital.com. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-software-solution-from-v-digital-enables-comprehensive-law-enforcement-management-of-all-video-and-audio-digital-evidence-in-crime-cases-300397227.html SOURCE Vu Digital

