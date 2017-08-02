[January 25, 2017] New Active-Semi ActivePMUTM, in Conjunction with Silicon Motion's SSD Controller, Enables Shannon System's New S3C Solid-State Drive Active-Semi, Inc. (www.active-semi.com) together with Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SMI®) (www.siliconmotion.com) and Shannon Systems (en.shannon-sys.com) today announced a total solution available for the SSD market, using the ACT8870 5V power management IC and the highly customized controller from SMI®. "The ACT8870 IC is a highly flexible PMIC that integrates four DC/DC buck regulators and three LDO regulators. Reducing system footprint with additional integration of an I2C serial interface, the ACT8870 decreases PCB costs and time to market for our customers," says David Briggs, Vice-President and General Manager at Active-Semi. "The highly integrated ACT8870, in combination with Silicon Motion's SSD controller, enables Shannon Systems to provide solid-state drives that are more reliable, lower power and streamlined for a smaller form factor," says DK Lin, Project Manager at Shannon Systems. "This also allows us to meet our business performance demands of higher concurrency and input/output operations per second (IOPS)." "With the ACT8870, we were able to reduce the system cost, product development cycle and overall solution space in order to meet the demands of our customes like Shannon Systems," says Tsai-Fa Liu, Assistant Manager at Silicon Motion. The ACT8870 expands Active-Semi's power management family of devices addressing the needs of low-power and portable applications. It works seamlessly with the SM2246, SM2258, SM2260 and other customized controllers. For more information, visit http://en.shannon-sys.com/, http://www.siliconmotion.com/ or http://active-semi.com/. About Active-Semi: Founded in 2004 in Silicon Valley and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Active-Semi is a rapidly emerging leader in multi-billion dollar power management and intelligent motor drive IC markets. The company's portfolio of analog and mixed signal SoCs provide scalable core platforms used in charging, powering and embedded digital control systems for industrial, commercial and consumer applications. Active-Semi offers Power Application Controllers™ (PAC™), DC-DC, and ActivePMU™ products that significantly reduce solution size and cost, improve system reliability, and shorten system development cycle-time. Active-Semi is a multi-national company with 155 patents granted and pending. Active-Semi International Inc. is a Cayman Island corporation backed by leading Venture Capital firms, including, USVP, Tenaya Capital, LG and LDV Partners. More information at www.active-semi.com. About Shannon: Shannon Systems was founded by Silicon Valley veterans with over 60 years of combined experience and over 150 patents. Based in Shanghai with sales and support centers in Beijing, Shenzhen and Chongqing, Shannon Systems is a leading supplier of enterprise-grade all-flash storage solutions, providing PCIe SSDs and storage arrays to China's largest internet, financial, telecom and utility providers. Shannon Systems develops the most reliable enterprise-grade, high performance PCIe SSDs and storage array solutions with scalable capacity and ultra-low power consumption. About Silicon Motion: Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is a global leader and pioneer in developing NAND flash controller ICs for solid-state storage devices and specialty RF ICs for mobile devices. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California and now headquartered in Taiwan, Silicon Motion has design centers and sales offices in Taiwan, Korea, China, Hong Kong, Japan and the US. Silicon Motion has the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and solutions and has shipped over five billion NAND controllers, more than any other company in the world. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170125005011/en/

