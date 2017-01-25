[January 25, 2017] New Survey Reveals When/Why College Admissions Officers are Taking a Closer Look at Applicants' Social Media Profiles DETROIT, Jan. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent survey conducted by The Social U, 79 percent of college admissions officers reported "quality of character" as an important component in the admissions process, and as a result, 50 percent have checked applicants' social media. Survey data reveals 57 percent of admissions officers discovered concerning online content when they reviewed a student's profiles. These offenses included violent symbols or expressions, evidence of prejudice, partying and drug or alcohol use, negative commentary about school, some degree of nudity and overuse of profanity. "The likelihood o an admissions officer to review a student's social profiles increases when the applicant has a troublesome disciplinary record or when the applicant is seeking a scholarship, among other factors," said The Social U Founder Julie Fisher. "While students may never know if their social media profiles are being reviewed, it is wise to take steps now to make sure their social media accounts reflect their character and academic commitment." The Social U helps students ensure their social media profiles and related online content are optimized for college and graduate school admissions, as well as internships and employment. Using a cutting-edge technology suite, The Social U grades each of a student's social networks using a proprietary algorithm that scans for high-risk words, phrases and images. The Social U then provides students with a numerical calculation – their Social GPA™ – and a full set of tools to help students identify any posts that should be edited or deleted. Students can secure their Social GPA for free. To access a full report – with the ability to monitor social media content, view questionable posts and learn how to improve a Social GPA –subscriptions are available, ranging from $9.95 to $149.95. About The Social U

The Social U was created by founder Julie Fisher to arm students, their families and schools with tools, insights and expertise to safeguard students' social profiles as they pursue college, scholarships, jobs and life opportunities. The mission of The Social U is to give students a competitive edge, using a proprietary software engine that reads and interprets online social media data and providing insights on perceptions created by that content to remedy problem areas before they may limit a student's academic and employment potential. For more information, visit thesocialu.com. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-reveals-whenwhy-college-admissions-officers-are-taking-a-closer-look-at-applicants-social-media-profiles-300393735.html SOURCE The Social U

