[January 25, 2017] New Immersive Reality Finalists Announced for 20th D.I.C.E. Awards The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) is pleased to announce the nominees for its two new categories: Immersive Reality Game of the Year and Immersive Reality Technical Achievement. These new categories reflect the new technology platforms and innovations that have emerged the past couple of years through virtual reality and augmented reality. The winners will be revealed at the Awards ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 23, at The Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas after the 2017 D.I.C.E. (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) Summit (#DICE2017). The Awards ceremony is co-hosted by Jessica Chobot of Nerdist News and Kinda Funny co-founder Greg Miller. It will stream live in its entirety beginning at 7:30pm PT/10:30pm ET via live.interactive.org. Also being celebrated this year is Todd Howard, legendary game director of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series, who will be inducted into the AIAS Hall of Fame. Immersive Reality Game of the Year: The single game released on an immersive reality platform that best utilizes the attributes of the platform to entertain users. Elements of design, direction and narrative are factored into the title selection. Titles of all genres are eligible if commercially available on a publicly released platform. Eagle Flight Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Funouse Publisher: Schell Games

Developer: SUPERHOT Sp. z o.o. Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: This award celebrates the highest level of technical achievement within an immersive reality experience through the combined attention to gameplay engineering and visual engineering. Elements honored include but are not limited to technology features specifically associated with the immersive medium, artificial intelligence, physics, engine mechanics, and visual rendering. Eagle Flight Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: FunHouse I Expect You To Die Publisher: Schell Games

Developer: SUPERHOT Sp. z o.o. Tilt Brush Publisher: Google

Developer: Google For a full list of the 20th D.I.C.E. Awards nominees: http://www.interactive.org/images/awards/20th-Annual-DICE-Finalists.pdf To register for the D.I.C.E. Summit and Awards Show, visit www.dicesummit.org. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170125005085/en/

