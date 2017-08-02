|
|[January 25, 2017]
|
New Immersive Reality Finalists Announced for 20th D.I.C.E. Awards
The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) is pleased to announce
the nominees for its two new categories: Immersive Reality Game of the
Year and Immersive Reality Technical Achievement. These new categories
reflect the new technology platforms and innovations that have emerged
the past couple of years through virtual reality and augmented reality.
The winners will be revealed at the Awards ceremony on Thursday, Feb.
23, at The Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas after the 2017
D.I.C.E. (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) Summit (#DICE2017).
The Awards ceremony is co-hosted by Jessica Chobot of Nerdist News and
Kinda Funny co-founder Greg Miller. It will stream live in its
entirety beginning at 7:30pm PT/10:30pm ET via live.interactive.org.
Also being celebrated this year is Todd Howard, legendary game director
of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series, who will be
inducted into the AIAS Hall of Fame.
Immersive Reality Game of the Year: The single game released on
an immersive reality platform that best utilizes the attributes of the
platform to entertain users. Elements of design, direction and narrative
are factored into the title selection. Titles of all genres are eligible
if commercially available on a publicly released platform.
Eagle Flight
-
Publisher: Ubisoft
-
Developer: Funouse
I Expect You To Die
-
Publisher: Schell Games
-
Developer: Schell Games
Job Simulator
-
Publisher: Owlchemy Labs
-
Developer: Owlchemy Labs
The Lab
-
Publisher: Valve
-
Developer: Valve
SUPERHOT VR
-
Publisher: SUPERHOT Sp. z o.o.
-
Developer: SUPERHOT Sp. z o.o.
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: This award celebrates
the highest level of technical achievement within an immersive reality
experience through the combined attention to gameplay engineering and
visual engineering. Elements honored include but are not limited to
technology features specifically associated with the immersive medium,
artificial intelligence, physics, engine mechanics, and visual rendering.
Eagle Flight
-
Publisher: Ubisoft
-
Developer: FunHouse
I Expect You To Die
-
Publisher: Schell Games
-
Developer: Schell Games
Job Simulator
-
Publisher: Owlchemy Labs
-
Developer: Owlchemy Labs
SUPERHOT VR
-
Publisher: SUPERHOT Sp. z o.o.
-
Developer: SUPERHOT Sp. z o.o.
Tilt Brush
-
Publisher: Google
-
Developer: Google
For a full list of the 20th D.I.C.E. Awards nominees: http://www.interactive.org/images/awards/20th-Annual-DICE-Finalists.pdf
To register for the D.I.C.E. Summit and Awards Show, visit www.dicesummit.org.
