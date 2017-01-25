[January 25, 2017] New York's Quixotic Systems Designs High-Power 'Solar Wall' For Urban Health Plan In The Bronx BRONX, New York, Jan. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City solar installation leader Quixotic Systems has designed an innovative solar solution in the heart of the Bronx at Urban Health Plan's Simpson Pavilion. The "solar wall" will reduce the health provider's energy costs – saving money for critical community healthcare services. Urban Health Plan (UHP) is a network of community health centers based in the South Bronx and Queens. In 2014, UHP built the Simpson Pavilion, a state-of-the-art LEED-certified facility, to increase its services to patients in the South Bronx. The solar photovoltaic (PV) system designed and installed by the team at Quixotic foregoes limited roof space common in dense urban areas in favor of the Bronx building's south-facing four-story façade. While the solar wall mkes an attractive addition to the building, the 37kW system's most distinct feature is that it is expected to perform best in the the winter -- unlike most PV installations, which typically generate more power during the summer. The high-efficiency array featuring SunPower® panels mounted on a custom vertical rack is expected to save UHP more than $230,000 over the system's life. "This distinctive solar system not only helps our environment; it saves money that we can put back into services for our community," said Paloma Izquierdo-Hernandez, president and CEO of Urban Health Plan. "The UHP installation represents the kind of creative solar solutions that can be designed for even the most urban environments," said Gerry Heimbuch, vice president of Quixotic Systems Inc. "We are proud to be at the forefront of helping fight climate change and moving New York to a clean energy future." About Urban Health Plan Inc. Urban Health Plan Inc. is a network of federally qualified community health centers based in the South Bronx and Queens that has served the community since 1974. Its facilities include nine clinical sites, ten school health programs, three part-time facilities and three administrative program sites. For more information: www.urbanhealthplan.org. About Quixotic Systems Quixotic Systems designs, engineers and installs residential and commercial solar systems that address complex architectural and engineering challenges. A designated installer for New York community-based programs, Here Comes Solar and Solarize Brooklyn CB6, Quixotic is certified by NYSERDA and NABCEP for solar thermal and solar electric (PV) installations, and is an authorized SunPower dealer. For more information: www.quixotic-systems.com. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-yorks-quixotic-systems-designs-high-power-solar-wall-for-urban-health-plan-in-the-bronx-300396273.html SOURCE Quixotic Systems

