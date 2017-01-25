[January 25, 2017] New Data Shows Bigger Smartphones are Responsible for Increasing E-Commerce Sales NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, retailers are expected to devote more resources to enhancing the customer journey on e-commerce sites and improving transaction security by using innovative merchant solutions, like the service offered by E-Complish. A new study released by the Interactive Media in Retail Group (IMRG) attributes the growth of e-commerce sales to an increase in the number of consumers using smartphones for transactions. The IMRG Capgemini Sales Index Summary December 2016 posted on ComputerWeekly.com shows transactions on smartphones were up 47 percent from the previous year, while purchases made on tablets were down 3 percent. Emarketer's latest mobile payment forecast projects double-digit growth on smartphones through 2020 in the United States, when transaction value will exceed $314 billion. Smartphone manufacturers have been steadily adapting to the trend, offering consumers increased screen sizes for improved user experience as they shop on their devices. Smartphones now account for the majority of mobile sales, capturing 54 percent of transactions. ComputerWeely.com projects retailers will put more of a focus than ever on improving their online retail sites, which contributes to the cycle of increasing customer trust and enjoyment while online shopping, which increases sales. "At E-Complish, we've created a variety of PCI-compliant merchant solutions designed to make e-commerce transactions more intuitive and easy to use for customers, and more efficient for retailers," says Stephen Price, CEO of E-Complish. "With HostPay from E-Complish, retailers get access to a secure e-commerce service that accepts all major credit cards and mobile payment methods, with an online retail environment that can be completely customized to seamlessly fit their unique brands." ComputerWeekly.com reports the new data from IMRG and Capgemini points to mobile devices overtaking all sales channels to become the top avenue for retail transactions. As smartphone design and e-commerce environments continue to be optimized, sales will also increase, which forces retailers to devise solid online retail strategies using reliable tools that protect customer data. For businesses that are looking for the best in security and customer experience, E-Complish is a top provider of merchant solutions to new online retailers and those looking to boost their current services. E-Complish's dedicated support staff and diverse a la carte plans allow retailers to choose the payment processing that works best for their companies. E-Complish works with many well-known large enterprises, and provides the same outstanding service to businesses large and small. For more information, visit www.e-complish.com, or call 888-847-7744. About E-Complish: Since 1998, E-Complish has provided merchants around the country with top online and over-the-phone payment processing services that keep customer data secure and make it easier for retailers to manage transactions. E-Complish uses the latest groundbreaking technology to design payment processing services that deliver ease of use, accuracy and dependability, personalization capabilities, and automation that improves productivity. Press Contact Marc Hopkins

