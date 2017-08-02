New Published Research Reveals that Cervical Cancer Mortality Rates May Be Significantly Higher in the United States than Previously Reported

Invasive cervical cancer occurs in women who have been infected by the human papillomavirus (HPV) and is the most common HPV-associated cancer in women. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 12,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2017. While vaccines to prevent HPV infection may help prevent cervical cancer if given before exposure, only one-third of the U.S. population has been vaccinated against the virus and the vaccination rate is lower worldwide, which is the main cause of the nearly 500,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Cervical cancer largely affects women who have not received preventative vaccines or regular screenings.

About Cervivor

Cervivor is a not-for-profit organization that provides community support, education and resources for women who have or have survived cervical cancer. Launched in 2013, Cervivor is a project of Tamika and Friends, Inc. led by Tamika Felder, a cervical cancer survivor and advocate, which features, Cervivor School, an initiative bringing cervical cancer patients together from across the country to gain a better understanding of the science behind cervical cancer and empowers them to tell their stories in an impactful and meaningful way.

About Cervical Health Awareness Month

January was designated Cervical Health Awareness Month by the United States Congress to raise awareness about HPV prevention and cervical cancer. The nationwide initiative aims to decrease the amount of cervical cancer diagnoses each year by educating women about HPV vaccines, cancer screenings, and follow-up care. For more information about cervical cancer and Cervical Health Awareness Month, visit the National Cervical Cancer Coalition.

About Advaxis, Inc.

Located in Princeton, N.J., Advaxis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing multiple cancer immunotherapies based on its proprietary Lm Technology™. The Lm Technology, using bioengineered live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) bacteria, is the only known cancer immunotherapy agent shown in preclinical studies to both generate cancer fighting T cells directed against cancer antigens and neutralize Tregs and myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) that protect the tumor microenvironment from immunologic attack and contribute to tumor growth. Advaxis' lead Lm Technology immunotherapy, axalimogene filolisbac, targets HPV-associated cancers and is in clinical trials for three potential indications: Phase 3 in invasive cervical cancer, Phase 2 in head and neck cancer, and Phase 2 in anal cancer. The FDA has granted axalimogene filolisbac orphan drug designation for each of these three clinical settings, as well as Fast Track designation for adjuvant therapy for HRLACC patients and a SPA for the Phase 3 AIM2CERV trial in HRLACC patients. Axalimogene filolisbac has also been classified as an advanced therapy medicinal product for the treatment of cervical cancer by the EMA’s CAT. Advaxis has two additional immunotherapy products: ADXS-PSA in prostate cancer and ADXS-HER2 in HER2 expressing solid tumors, in human clinical development. In addition, Advaxis and Amgen are developing ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment designed to activate a patient's immune system to respond against the unique mutations, or neoepitopes, contained in and identified from each individual patient's tumor, with plans to enter the clinic in 2017.

Advaxis Forward-Looking Statement

CONTACTS:

Company:

Advaxis, Inc.

Media Contact:

JPA Health Communications

