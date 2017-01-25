[January 25, 2017] New Commvault Innovations Drive Continued Global Customer Momentum TINTON FALLS, N.J., Jan. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud, today announced continued worldwide customer momentum driven in part by Commvault's recent innovations to help customers on their journey to the cloud, manage application workloads, enhance automation for powerful orchestration and leverage new simplified interfaces, among other enhancements. At the foundation for these new innovations is the Commvault Data Platform, which is built on an open API architecture, enabling customers the flexibility of choice in infrastructure, platform, compute and storage providers. Some of the new and existing customers that have expanded their investment into Commvault's portfolio of data management solutions and/or services in Q3 FY 2017 include: Americas: Alaska Native Medical Center

ARCELOR MITTAL SISTEMAS

Freudenberg-it

GRUPO HERMES PARDINI

Iowa Judicial Branch

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

& Associates, Inc. KIK Custom Products

PennyMac

Retraite Quebec EMEA: Al Jazeera Media Network

Amt für Informatik des Kantons Thurgau

Challenge 4 Srl

Drydocks World

Grundfos A/S

Health Products Regulatory Authority

International Committee of the Red Cross

Kaspi Bank

RSI España

Telenor d.o.o.

VP Plc APAC: Bank of Jiujiang Co., Ltd.

CreditEase Corp.

GCOMM

Lincoln University

Monash University

Tech Mahindra

Videocon d2h "It always brings me tremendous pride when customers chose Commvault over competitors' offerings during a time when data is at the center of everything," said N. Robert Hammer, chairman, president and CEO of Commvault. "Our continuous delivery of market leading innovations sets us apart from our competition and is a testament to our unwavering commitment and ability to hep customers derive the most value and insight out of data, resulting in better business outcomes and increased IT efficiencies." The continued global customer momentum in Q3 FY 2017 follows Commvault's recent announcement that it will be hosting its next annual customer conference, Commvault GO 2017, on November 6-8, 2017 in Washington D.C. Building on the overwhelming success of its sold out conference in November, the event will bring together industry thought leaders, customers, partners and Commvault executives to discuss market forces and technology innovations – including the emergence of software defined storage, the continued rise of Big Data, the move towards compute in the cloud, data protection market dynamics and showcase new Commvault solutions. For more information on how to become a Commvault customer, please visit: http://www.commvault.com About Commvault Commvault is a leading provider of data protection and information management solutions, helping companies worldwide activate their data to drive more value and business insight and to transform modern data environments. With solutions and services delivered directly and through a worldwide network of partners and service providers, Commvault solutions comprise one of the industry's leading portfolios in data protection and recovery, cloud, virtualization, archive, file sync and share. Commvault has earned accolades from customers and third party influencers for its technology vision, innovation, and execution as an independent and trusted expert. Without the distraction of a hardware business or other business agenda, Commvault's sole focus on data management has led to adoption by companies of all sizes, in all industries, and for solutions deployed on premise, across mobile platforms, to and from the cloud, and provided as-a-service. Commvault employs more than 2,700 highly skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault — and how it can help make your data work for you — visit commvault.com. Safe Harbor Statement: Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion. ©1999-2017 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Solving Forward, SIM, Singular Information Management, OnePass, Commvault Galaxy, Unified Data Management, QiNetix, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, ROMS, Commvault Edge, and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-commvault-innovations-drive-continued-global-customer-momentum-300396065.html SOURCE Commvault

