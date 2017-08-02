|
|[January 25, 2017]
|
New Relic Helps Global Enterprises Accelerate DevOps Success Through Measurement Across the Application Stack
Digital intelligence leader New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) announced continued customer success by
simplifying and streamlining the management of DevOps efforts. Companies
of all sizes are embracing DevOps methodologies to help deliver software
faster, reduce defects, and provide faster resolution of problems by
making teams work together in an agile planning environment. DevOps
teams, including at Concur, Irish Distillers, and WOW air are tracking
and monitoring their software performance through the New Relic Digital
Intelligence Platform. An integrated, multi-tenant SaaS platform, New
Relic provides developers and operations full-stack visibility-from the
digital customer experience to the applications and dynamic
infrastructure, through integrated alerts and dashboards-which can
enable everyone within an organization to have a shared understanding of
how software is deployed and performs in real time.
"Enterprises are moving to DevOps in order to create better quality
software, faster. New Relic believes having access to the right data is
the key to achieving DevOps success," said Jim Gochee, chief product
officer, New Relic. "The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform
delivers full stack visibility and metrics on the impact of every change
on application performance, customer experience, and ultimately business
success."
According to Mary Johnston Turner, vice president, enterprise system
management software at IDC, the research firm estimates that DevOps
software spending was over $1B in 2016. By delivering data in real time,
New Relic provides an understanding of issues and helps everyone work
together to drive the business forward, faster. New Relic's
comprehensive support for DevOps teams allows for:
-
Real-time insights on the impact of every change. Improving
customer experience and achieving business success is impossible
without measuring the right things. New Relic allows developers and
operations to see the impact every single change has on their dynamic
infrastructure, their applications, and their customers' experience.
Measuring and responding to these changes enables agile development
and continuous deployment. It also allows teams to connect the impact
of their work to the success of the business as a whole.
-
Greater collaboration across the digital team. With New Relic,
everyone can have access to the same data, in real time. This
visibility allows for better collaboration and more informed decisions
to be made. New Relic's powerful dashboards and alerts help engagement
and communications within DevOps teams, and can even help explain how
changes are impacting the business to non-technical stakeholders.
-
Agile development with measurable results. With real-time data
delivered from New
Relic APM and New
Relic Browser agents, DevOps teams can always have a view of how
their application is performing. As code changes ar deployed, these
teams can seamlessly see the impact on performance. New
Relic Infrastructure helps teams understand all the changes made
across hosts, whether they are in the cloud or on premises. This
full-stack visibility in combination with New Relic's alerting
platform, allows teams to quickly know whether a change is delivering
the expected results or when their application metrics go beyond
required thresholds, so they can immediately roll it back.
-
Easy integration with your DevOps tool chain. Choosing tools
that enhance the culture of a DevOps transformation is no easy task,
but New Relic APIs and one-click integrations are a mainstay of DevOps
groups. From deployment marker integrations with continuous
integration/continuous delivery systems, to automated agent deployment
in configuration automation tools, to alerting integrations in
collaboration tools, logging integrations, and more, New Relic's open
platform works with the key DevOps tools a customer may choose.
Enterprise DevOps Teams Measure what Matters with New Relic
"At Concur, the focus of our transformation towards DevOps was to drive
innovation velocity, operational accountability and architectural
change. Through that process, New Relic data enabled our agile teams to
move faster and more confidently with measurable results. New Relic
empowers our developers to have full end-to-end ownership of their
services. Without this level of accountability, our success in our
transition towards DevOps would be much less," said Kevin Evans,
vice president of DevOps and cloud services at Concur, an SAP company,
headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.
"Having New Relic in place has really allowed my teams to embrace the
DevOps model of constant, agile development. We do the two-week sprints
in which the weekly email reports from New Relic play a critical
role-allowing us to see not only how well new features are performing
but how they're affecting the rest of the site. We use New Relic all the
way from testing and development into production-often times rolling out
a feature, testing it on a certain content type, and then letting it
'soak' for a couple of days with New Relic monitoring. This makes it
easy for us to see if things are working the way we intended," said Pete
McVicar, head of information technology marketing and sales solutions
for Pernod Ricard's Brand Companies which includes Irish Distillers
Pernod Ricard, Chivas Brothers, and The Absolut Company.
"New Relic is as crucial for the teams running WOW air's IT
infrastructure as the safety management system is for our flight
operations. We are integrating a DevOps culture within our team and New
Relic enables our developers to understand the infrastructure as they
have more responsibility for it. As WOW air undertakes huge sales
campaigns to fuel our growth, New Relic Alerts are shared via our Slack
channel, allowing our team to stay on top of any performance issues and
address them effectively so our guests have a excellent booking
experience," said Kristjan Thorvaldsson, director of Information
Technology at WOW air, an Icelandic ultra-low-cost international airline.
