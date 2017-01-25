[January 25, 2017] New Measurement Solution to Drive Cost Effectiveness and Efficiency in Optimization of LTE/4G Networks OULU, Finland, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemo Xynergy Geospatial Intelligence Enables Wireless Network Operators to Improve the Quality of Customer Experience While Cutting Down the Operating Cost Anite, now part of Keysight Technologies, today launched a new module for its Nemo Xynergy platform, the Nemo Xynergy Geospatial Intelligence. The solution is targeted at RF/performance engineering teams for driveless optimization through correlated analytics, and customer care and service assurance teams for customer experience management, so that they can efficiently prioritize and resolve issues that degrade network quality and customer experience. Nemo Xynergy Geospatial Intelligence addresses three main use cases: (1) Driving cost effectiveness and efficiency through driveless optimization of the network using OSS generated call trace data. (2) Improving customer experience by analyzing and troubleshooting customer specific calls, sessions and events that are accurately geolocated using proprietary geolocation algorithms. (3 Improving the depth and quality of analytics by enabling correlation of multiple data sources to enhance the problem identification and troubleshooting routines. "Operators and network equipment providers are being driven aggressively to improve the quality of the customer experience while simultaneously cutting down the operating cost," says Ashok Sethu, Vice President at Anite's Network Testing Business, now part of Keysight Technologies. "The fact that we are a fully licensed vendor for OSS formats from Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia through the OSSii initiative, and can now provide one tool to correlate across all data sources from all vendors - performance management, configuration management, fault management, call trace and drive test - puts us in prime position to help operators improve their networks while streamlining OPEX." Nemo Xynergy is a powerful, scalable, and easy-to-use web-based enterprise level platform for analyzing drive test, OSS call trace, small cell/DAS, and network management data. Nemo Xynergy automates key tasks in the network management life cycle. The platform supports multiple data sources, the latest wireless technologies and multiple wireless equipment vendors. Nemo Xynergy will be demonstrated at the Keysight stand at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, 27 Feb-2 March in Hall 6, at stand G10. Anite starts to operate as Keysight from February 1st, 2017. For more information on Nemo products, please visit http://www.anite.com (from February 1st http://www.keysight.com). About Anite Anite's Network Testing business provides cutting-edge network measurement systems and solutions globally under the Nemo brand to a wide range of customers including mobile operators, network equipment manufacturers, service contractors and regulatory bodies in Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East. Anite is now part of Keysight Technologies. For more information, please visit the company's web site: http://www.anite.com/nemo.

