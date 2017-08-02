|
|[January 24, 2017]
|
New Study Provides Comprehensive, Hard Data on Hot Topic of Corporate Board Refreshment
The intense focus that investors and others have placed on board
refreshment has begun to pay off. But, structural trends and governance
practices that encourage longer tenures could slow, or even reverse this
progress over the next decade, according to a new study.
Board Refreshment Trends at S&P 1500 Firms: 2008 To 2016,
commissioned by the Investor
Responsibility Research Center Institute (IRRCi) and conducted by Institutional
Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS), shows that boards are adding fresh
faces following a multi-year period of board roster stagnation in the
wake of the financial crisis. Nearly one out of every ten directors was
new to their boards in 2016. At a corporate level, more than one-half of
S&P 1500 boards added one or more new directors to their rosters in 2016.
As a result, the average tenure of an S&P 1500 board member declined to
8.7 years in 2016 from nine years three years earlier, although median
tenure held steady at seven years.
However, that recent surge in renewal obscures some longer-term trends
towards longer-serving and older directors. Directors with at least ten
years of board service now occupy an eye-catching 38 percent of board
seats and about half of those are held by directors with 15 or more
years of tenure. Also, directors in their seventies and eighties have
increased their share of directorships to more than 20 percent of all
directorships; the average director age rose two years for the study
period, from 60.5 years in 2008 to 62.5 years 2016; and the proportion
of directors aged less than 50 declined, despite much corporate, media
and investor discussion of the need for millennial- and
technology-focused directors.
The pace of change with respect to diversity in the boardroom has been
sluggish. As of 2016, women held only 17.8 percent of S&P 1500 board
seats, and minority directors held slightly more than ten percent of
board seats. Those directorships are far from uniformly distributed. For
example, larger cap firms in the S&P 500 are likely to have more than
one minority director, while the typical headcount of minority directors
at small cap companies in the S&P 600 is zero.
One positive change with respect to diversity was a surge in refreshment
in 2016. This included 24.4 percent female and 13 percent ethnic or
racial minority director nominees, more than the historic norms.
"Who sits around the board table matters," said Jon Lukomnik, IRRCi
executive director. "The directors of a company are responsible for
selecting the CEO, the corporate strategy and the capital structure. So
it's no wonder that board composition and refreshment are among the
hottest topics for investors and issuers. The good news is that boards
seem to be listening and increased refreshment recently, but it's off a
very sluggish trend line."
"This report provides hard data - not just about age, tenure, and
refreshment - but also about the effectiveness of mechanisms such as age
limits, tenure limits and board evaluations. That is valuable. For
example, it may be intuitive that boards that do not perform board
evaluations are older and staler than other companies - and this report
proves it," Lukomnik explained.
"Our institutional investor clients put their faith in corporate
directors to oversee their long-term investments, so assessing
refreshment is critical to their oversight of boards," said ISS Head of
Strategic Research and Studies Patrick McGurn. "While there is no quick
fix, we hope that benchmarking refreshment practices will fuel
constructive engagement on the topic between shareholders and directors."
Looking forward, S&P 1500 boards face a potential explosion in the ranks
of directors with double-digit tenures as these large recent incoming
classes-led by nominees in the fifties-could serve for decades and limit
turnover. Rising 'mandatory' retirement ages (75 appears to be the new
72), the rarity of term/tenure limits (found at less than five percent
of study firms), opaque board/director evaluations and the widespread
retention of experienced directors to serve on key board committees all
signs point toward a chronic boardroom logjam in a few years. Notably,
investors may tacitly encourage such 'staying and greying' by rarely
addressing 'excessive' tenure in their voting policies or when they
assess nominees' 'independence.'"
The 145-page study can be considered the most comprehensive examination
of board composition at public companies in the U.S. IRRCi and ISS will
host a webinar to review the findings on Thursday, February 23, 2017, at
The report examines three key areas:
|
1.
|
|
Demographic trends in the boardroom, including tenure, age, gender
and ethnicity/race.
|
2.
|
|
The impact of the three most common refreshment tools-retirement
ages, term limits, and boardroom evaluations.
|
3.
|
|
Structural issues that appear to have a significant impact on board
refreshment rates including director independence, the growing
importance of committees and board size shifts.
|
Additional key findings include:
-
Board tenure trends may reverse. Average boardroom tenure
steadily rose from 8.4 years in 2008 to a peak of nine years in 2013
before slowly reversing course from 2014 to 2016. As a result, average
director tenure at S&P 1500 firms stands at a level-8.7 years-last
recorded in 2010. However, structural issues-especially rising
mandatory retirement ages-could cause tenures to climb again. The
report notes that "75 is the new 72," as a 75-year age limit appears
to be replacing 72 years as the new norm.
-
There's a bumper crop of new directors in recent years. The
pace of adding new directors to S&P 1500 boards accelerated in the
latter half of the 2008-2016 study period, as the focus on
"refreshment" grew. New nominees claimed less than six percent of
total directorships prior to 2012, but their prevalence steadily rose
over the remainder of the study period. By 2016, 9.5 percent of
directors serving on S&P 1500 boards were new.
-
Board diversity has been sluggishly increasing. The share of
S&P 1500 board seats held by women crept up to 17.8 percent in 2016
from 11.9 percent in 2008. Minority directors now fill slightly more
than ten percent of the total directorships at S&P 1500 firms, but the
typical minority director headcount at small cap firms is zero.
-
Boards have limited tools to drive refreshment. The three
primary refreshment mechanisms focus on an individual director's age
(retirement policies), length of service (term limits) or absolute or
relative performance (board evaluations). Each of the popular
refreshment mechanisms has benefits and potential costs. Retirement
ages and term limits force periodic refreshment by creating vacancies,
but both may cause some directors to leave boards at a time when they
are still highly-effective contributors. Reliance on these mechanical
devices may allow some less productive directors to remain on boards
until they reach the term or age limit. Evaluations aim to assess
directors' contributions and competence in real time, but may be
ineffective in fostering the replenishment of directors' skill sets in
the absence of true boardroom succession planning.
-
Board independence levels continue to rise despite the growing
ranks of directors with double-digit tenures. Independence levels
at companies in the S&P 1500 continue to rise. The proportion of
independent directors has increased by almost five percentage points
to 81.5 percent over the study period.
The study examined the boardroom attributes for firms in the S&P 1500
Composite Index as of January 1, 2016, and includes director data for
index constituents with annual general meeting dates through to October
12, 2016.
About IRRCi
The Investor Responsibility Research Center Institute is a
not-for-profit organization headquartered in New York, NY, that provides
thought leadership at the intersection of corporate responsibility and
the informational needs of investors. More information is available at www.irrcinstitute.org.
About ISS
Founded in 1985 as Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., ISS is the
world's leading provider of corporate governance and responsible
investment solutions for asset owners, asset managers, hedge funds, and
asset service providers. ISS' solutions include: objective governance
research and recommendations; SRI data, analytics, and research;
end-to-end proxy voting and distribution solutions; turnkey securities
class-action claims management (provided by Securities Class Action
Services, LLC); and reliable global governance data and modeling tools.
Clients rely on ISS' expertise to help them make informed corporate
governance decisions. For more information, please visit www.issgovernance.com.
