[January 24, 2017] New Line of GloFish® Cycle Lights and Décor by Tetra® Brand of Spectrum Brands, Inc. - Pet, Home & Garden Division Sheds New Light on Fishkeeping BLACKSBURG, Va., Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding a new visual dimension to fishkeeping, Tetra® Brand of Spectrum Brands, Inc. – Pet, Home & Garden Division is rolling out new products for Tetra® GloFish® Aquariums. New GloFish® Cycle Lights make GloFish® color-changing décor transform under four different light modes! "We've seen a terrific response to the existing GloFish® décor line. The new collection includes our popular fluorescent features coupled with a new dimension of color-changing elements. Consumers can create a new visual effect just by changing the light mode, presenting a multitude of captivating designs to personalize their aquariums," said Division Vice President John Fox, Aquatic Marketing, Spectrum Brands, Inc. – Pet, Home & Garden Division. The GloFish® Cycle Light has four light modes made up of blue, white, and black LEDs which interact with GloFish® color-changing décor in different ways. Sunlight mode makes vivid colors of décor and fish look even more vibrant. Moonlight mode makes décor and fish fluoresce in the light. Midnight mode makes GloFish® color-changing décor change color. Twilight mode cycles between Moonlight and Midnight modes for optimum color-changing effects. The GloFish® color-changing program includes a complete line of lights and specially designed décor: GloFish® Cycle Lights come in three sizes designed to fit any framed aquarium up to 55 gallons. GloFish® Color-Changing Plants are available in a variety of designs, colors and sizes. They fluoresce in moonlight mode and change color in midnight mode.

Experience the Glo!® GloFish® fluorescent fish add an alluring array of brilliant colors to any aquarium. Neither injected with dye nor painted, GloFish® get their stunning color from a fluorescence gene, and are best viewed under GloFish® lights. About Tetra® Brand Driven by innovation for 60 years, Tetra® brand is the most recognizable and trusted name for fishkeeping, hobbyists and enthusiasts. Tetra® equipment, environments, water care and nutrition, such as TetraMin®, EasyBalance®, AquaSafe®, SafeStart™ and the revolutionary Whisper® filtration, are the most widely used in the industry. Tetra® products are produced by Spectrum Brands, Inc. – Pet, Home & Garden Division, a leading supplier of products for the specialty pet supplies market, and the home, lawn and garden insect and weed control markets and a division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. For more information, visit www.tetra-fish.com. About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB), a member of the Russell 2000 Index, is a global and diversified consumer products company and a leading supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents and auto care products.

