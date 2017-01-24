[January 24, 2017] New Safety Solution Speaks For Travelers When They Can't WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- When tragedy strikes, victims often can't communicate, and first responders are left wondering who the victim is, what conditions they have, and who back home is wondering about them. That's why BioToo was created—to keep loved ones informed about the safety of their family and friends, while helping first responders get the critical medical information they need about victims in times of crisis. If you find yourself or your family in one of these situations, BioToo can help you and your family get the information they need to each other and to emergency workers: Frequent travel (either business or personal)

(either business or personal) Children or adults with severe allergies

Endurance athletes (ultramarathons, triathlons, etc.)

(ultramarathons, triathlons, etc.) Families preparing for travel or events with large crowds (festivals, fairs, markets, etc.) "The terror attacks in Paris in November 2015 made a tremendous impact on me," Murugan Nambiar, BioToo founder, said. "I was troubled by reports of people not knowing where their loved ones were in the hours after the tragedy. I started thinking about a system that would quickly nable first responders to identify people who couldn't communicate and help notify loved ones with the location and condition of the injured." Nambiar's background in software development led him to create the BioToo system. BioToo's solution uses the temporary tattoos to provide critical information to first responders and loved ones. First responders text a unique code printed on each BioToo to the response number and immediately get back text messages that tell them: Emergency contact information

Users' medical information , including critical information about allergies, pre-existing conditions and current medications

, including critical information about allergies, pre-existing conditions and current medications Medical and social history , including key history around exercise, tobacco use, alcohol consumption and more All this information is stored in a secure, HIPAA-compliant database and can be used by first responders to help make treatment decisions. "The headlines that, sadly, we regularly see around mass casualty events has only increased my eagerness to bring BioToo to the larger market," Nambiar said. "I hope that this product helps people feel more secure about enjoying travel or any other experience like an athletic event or a large gathering." To help bring BioToo to a larger market, Nambiar is currently running a Kickstarter campaign to help in scaling the launch and expanding production. About BioToo: The BioToo solution was created to provide critical information to first responders during a crisis. Led by a team of technology professionals and leveraging the latest communication and data tools, BioToo aims to help save lives by closing information gaps. For more on BioToo, visit biotoo.org. Ivy Sprague

Say the Word Marketing, LLC

515.313.8350

ivy@saytheword.co To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-safety-solution-speaks-for-travelers-when-they-cant-300395323.html SOURCE BioToo

[ Back To NFVZone's Homepage ]