|
|[January 24, 2017]
|
New time-to-digital converter from ams offers industry best combination of speed, precision and power
ams AG (SIX:AMS), a leading provider of high performance sensor
solutions and analog ICs, has launched a new version of its
market-leading time-to-digital converter (TDC) offering improved speed
and precision together with low power consumption. The new TDC-GPX2 also
features standard low-voltage differential signaling (LVDS) and serial
peripheral (SPI) interfaces, and a new, smaller 9mm x 9mm QFN64 package.
TDCs from ams, which can measure short time intervals with great
precision, are widely used in light detection and ranging (LIDAR) and
laser-ranging devices, in positron emission tomography (PET) medical
scanners, and in automated test equipment (ATE). The introduction of the
TDC-GPX2 means that these applications can benefit from increased
resolution up to 10ps and a new high sampling rate of up to 70
Msamples/s.
The TDC-GPX2 is an integrated four-channel converter IC offering
single-measurement resolution of up to 20psrms per channel in
normal mode. Operating in dual-channel high-resolution mode, it can
achieve a maximum resolution of 10psrms with 5ns
pulse-to-pulse spacing.
The superior performance of the TDC-GPX2 has been achieved without
sacrificing power efficiency: The new product uses between 60mW and
450mW in normal operation, and draws just 60µA in stand-by mode.
The combination of higher precision and a higher sampling rate means
that LIDAR systems in cars, drones and robot will be able to achieve
better object detection and avoidance. This is the result of the more
detailed and accurate ranging measurements, with a wider field of view,
that they will be able to take. In virtual- and augmented-reality
applications, the new, higher sampling speed and greater precision will
support real-time 3D image rendering in unprecedented detail. The new,
higher sampling speed and greater precision will also enable PET
scanners to achieve greater contrast while reducing the patient's
exposure time.
ams has put particular emphasis on making the TDC-GPX2 easy to implement
in end-product designs, providing standard interfaces and requiring few
external components. The chip also includes a driver for a quartz
reference clock, which enables automatic calibration without the need
for an external phase-locked loop or delay-locked loop.
In addition, ams supplies an evaluation kit, the GPX2-EVA-KIT, which
includes a programmer and GUI software for PCs, enabling users to
configure and connect their Start and Stop signals and begin taking
sample time measurements within minutes.
"ams was already the leader in the market for the high-end TDCs used in
precision ranging and scanning applications. Now with the TDC-GPX2, we
have responded to customers' requests for even better precision and a
higher sampling rate, enabling them to develop new generations of end
products that provide greater detail and accuracy", said Georg
Jedelhauser, Marketing Director at ams.
The TDC-GPX2 is available now in production volume. Unit pricing is
available on request from ams. For sample requests and technical
information, go to
http://ams.com/Time-to-Digital-Converters/TDC-GPX2.
Download press picture and block diagram at http://www.ams.com/eng/Press/Press-Releases/
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170124005620/en/
[ Back To NFVZone's Homepage ]