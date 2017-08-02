|
|[January 24, 2017]
New Contracts Bring Over $1.5 Million in Annualized Revenue to TSP
(Technology Service Professionals), a privately held IT
services company, ended last year with multiple new contracts with
longstanding customers and commenced the new year by securing several
additional contracts.
Since November 2016, recent wins comprise more than $1.5 million in
annualized revenue. These wins represent deals within TSP's various service
solutions, particularly Consulting, Maintenance and Managed
Services. TSP conducts a "gong ringing" at corporate headquarters to
celebrate new deals and expanded contracts as a team.
Consulting Services Wins:
Four senior storage engineers assigned to a multinational storage and
data management company located in Reno, NV; Englewood Cliffs, NJ;
Denver, CO and Seattle, WA
Senior web developer directly hired at a customer site in Irving, TX
An operations manager and an assistant architect project manager
directly hired at customer sites earlier this month in Grand Prairie,
TX and Austin, TX, respectively
Facility technician placed into a new contract-to-hire psition for a
long-time TSP customer located in Dallas, TX
Maintenance Services Wins:
Three full-time employees, who can service Honeywell and ABB
equipment, placed at a customer site in Longview, WA
A part-time hardware maintenance contract with a customer in Michigan
started earlier this month
A full-time, six-month contract servicing web inspection systems for a
customer in Pine Bluff, AR
Annual maintenance contract, servicing Honeywell equipment, was
awarded from a customer in Elmwood Park, NJ
Managed Services Wins:
An IT infrastructure managed services contract was started at an
addiction treatment facility in Tioga, TX
Two senior storage engineers were identified and placed at customer
sites in Houston, TX and Portland, OR
An associate storage engineer was assigned to a customer site in
Louisville, KY
"These recent wins demonstrate the tenacity and hardworking nature of
our employees," said Frank Gonzalez, co-founder and CEO of TSP. "It is
always a great day when we hear the TSP gong ring to represent a new
win, and we are beyond appreciative to our existing customers for
trusting TSP to do more for them. Not only do these wins show the value
we bring to our clients, our expanded work allows our clients to focus
on and achieve their business objectives."
About TSP (Technology Service Professionals)
Founded in 2002, TSP is a privately held IT services company. From IT
infrastructure to industrial automation and controls, TSP's product is
its people, dedicated #TSProckstars who
share the goal of providing an entirely positive, above and beyond
service experience. A certified minority-owned business servicing
companies throughout the United States and Canada, TSP offers a wide
range of customized IT solutions to fit each client's distinctive
business needs, including maintenance, managed, project and consulting
services. To learn more, visit https://www.mytsp.net
and subscribe to our blog.
