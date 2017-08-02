[January 24, 2017] New Contracts Bring Over $1.5 Million in Annualized Revenue to TSP TSP (Technology Service Professionals), a privately held IT services company, ended last year with multiple new contracts with longstanding customers and commenced the new year by securing several additional contracts. Since November 2016, recent wins comprise more than $1.5 million in annualized revenue. These wins represent deals within TSP's various service solutions, particularly Consulting, Maintenance and Managed Services. TSP conducts a "gong ringing" at corporate headquarters to celebrate new deals and expanded contracts as a team. Consulting Services Wins: Four senior storage engineers assigned to a multinational storage and data management company located in Reno, NV; Englewood Cliffs, NJ; Denver, CO and Seattle, WA

Senior web developer directly hired at a customer site in Irving, TX

An operations manager and an assistant architect project manager directly hired at customer sites earlier this month in Grand Prairie, TX and Austin, TX, respectively

Facility technician placed into a new contract-to-hire psition for a long-time TSP customer located in Dallas, TX Maintenance Services Wins : Three full-time employees, who can service Honeywell and ABB equipment, placed at a customer site in Longview, WA

A part-time hardware maintenance contract with a customer in Michigan started earlier this month

A full-time, six-month contract servicing web inspection systems for a customer in Pine Bluff, AR

Annual maintenance contract, servicing Honeywell equipment, was awarded from a customer in Elmwood Park, NJ Managed Services Wins: An IT infrastructure managed services contract was started at an addiction treatment facility in Tioga, TX

Two senior storage engineers were identified and placed at customer sites in Houston, TX and Portland, OR

An associate storage engineer was assigned to a customer site in Louisville, KY "These recent wins demonstrate the tenacity and hardworking nature of our employees," said Frank Gonzalez, co-founder and CEO of TSP. "It is always a great day when we hear the TSP gong ring to represent a new win, and we are beyond appreciative to our existing customers for trusting TSP to do more for them. Not only do these wins show the value we bring to our clients, our expanded work allows our clients to focus on and achieve their business objectives." About TSP (Technology Service Professionals) Founded in 2002, TSP is a privately held IT services company. From IT infrastructure to industrial automation and controls, TSP's product is its people, dedicated #TSProckstars who share the goal of providing an entirely positive, above and beyond service experience. A certified minority-owned business servicing companies throughout the United States and Canada, TSP offers a wide range of customized IT solutions to fit each client's distinctive business needs, including maintenance, managed, project and consulting services. To learn more, visit https://www.mytsp.net and subscribe to our blog. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170124005193/en/

[ Back To NFVZone's Homepage ]