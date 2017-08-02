|
New IDC Survey Finds Widespread Privacy Concerns Among U.S. Consumers
A recent survey conducted by International Data Corporation (IDC)
finds that a whopping 84% of U.S. consumers expressed concern regarding
the security of their personally identifiable information (PII) and 70%
told IDC that their concern is greater today than just a few years ago.
The newly published special study, which measures consumer privacy
sentiment across four vertical industries (Financial Services,
Healthcare, Retail, and Government), also includes the following key
findings:
-
Demographics Matter: Younger consumers, those age 18-35, demonstrate a
higher concern for their personally identifiable information than do
their 36-50 year-old counterparts.
-
Call to Action: Hyper awareness and growing sensitivity toward data
exposure appear to have consumers on the verge of making serious
changes in their behavior.
"The dawn of Digital Transformation has already affected the
relationship between individuals and technology. What once were
convenience technologies are now guiding lights in everyday personal and
business lives. Technologies continue to integrate into the human
experience and businesses and government entities leverage data-sharing
ecosystems to provide services or sell products. The resulting impact is
that individuals feel overly connected and may yearn for greater
anonymity. It is against this backdrop - when consumers feel their
private information is in jeopardy - that they appear poised to take
action. Consumers can exact punishment for data breaches or mishandled
data by changing buyer behavior or shifting loyalty. As a result, it is
imperative that business leaders not only understand the risk that their
organization assumes when collecting consumer PII, but also the
potential security and compliance solutions avaiable to help manage the
collection, processing, and use of sensitive data," said Sean
Pike, program vice president, Security
Products and eDiscovery
& Information Governance at IDC.
The special study, IDC
Special Report: Measuring U.S. Privacy Sentiment (IDC
#US42238617), presents findings from a survey of 2500 U.S. consumers.
The survey focuses on exposing key areas of privacy concern for
consumers across four vertical industries (Financial Services,
Healthcare, Retail, and Government) and provides key insight into
consumer behavior as privacy concerns rise. The report further provides
guidance to industry participants and product and service vendors in the
face of changing consumer demands.
