[January 24, 2017] New Games Starring Mario, Yoshi and Pikmin Coming to Nintendo 3DS in 2017 After the most successful quarter of software sales in Nintendo 3DS history fueled by the record-breaking sales of the Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon games, the portable Nintendo 3DS system kicks off 2017 with the debut of a Pikachu-themed New Nintendo 3DS XL system, new entertaining and engaging games for the entire family, the introduction of new amiibo cards, and discounts on many popular games. "Nintendo 3DS is a portal to one-of-a-kind Nintendo adventures starring classic characters like Mario, Yoshi and all of their friends," said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Our hit system offers a wide variety of memorable experiences for adventurers of all ages." Nintendo 3DS fans will be able to enjoy all of the following in 2017: Pikachu Yellow Edition New Nintendo 3DS XL : On Feb. 24, an electrifying new design for the New Nintendo 3DS XL hardware will hit store shelves. The colorful yellow system sports a charming drawing of popular Pokémon Pikachu on the cover and will be available at a suggested retail price of $199.99.

Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World : Get crafty and explore a handcrafted world full of surprises. The Nintendo 3DS version of the critically acclaimed Wii U game launches on Feb. 3, alongside the new Yarn Poochy amiibo figure, and includes even more great features like stages you dash through as Poochy, a Craft Yoshi Editor perfect for creative types and charming stop-motion animated videos starring Yoshi and Poochy. A free demo for Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World is now available to download in Nintendo eShop.

Tank Troopers : Storm the battlefield in one of 36 customizable tanks in this tank warfare shooter exclusive to Nintendo eShop. The digital game supports up to six players attling against each other in teams or free-for-all in local multiplayer matches. Colorful characters with unique personalities, a variety of different maps and modes, and creative challenges combine to make Tank Troopers a fun and engaging multiplayer experience. Tank Troopers launches exclusively in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS on Feb. 16.

Mario Sports Superstars : The action-packed game launches on March 24 and offers five full-featured sports like Soccer, Tennis, Golf, Baseball and, for the first time in a Mario sports game, Horse Racing. Each sport stars Mario and his friends (and enemies!) from the Mushroom Kingdom and can be played in local or online multiplayer modes. (Players must own the game and a Nintendo 3DS system to compete in multiplayer mode.)

New Mario Sports Superstars amiibo cards : By tapping one of these new amiibo character cards while playing Mario Sports Superstars , players will get a variety of fun bonuses. The Mario Sports Superstars amiibo cards can be purchased in blind packs of five at a suggested retail price of $4.99 each, starting on March 24. For a limited time, the Mario Sports Superstars game will include one amiibo card packed in.

Pikmin for Nintendo 3DS (name not final) : The upcoming Pikmin game for Nintendo 3DS is a side-scrolling adventure that introduces new players to the adorable Pikmin and their unique abilities, while challenging longtime fans to navigate a strange new world. Players play as Captain Olimar and tap the screen to throw Pikmin at enemies and objects, using the unique abilities of the Pikmin to solve puzzles, fend off aggressive wildlife and find objects as they navigate the world's tiny harsh environment. The game launches exclusively for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems in 2017.

More Great Games at a Suggested Retail Price of $19.99 Each: The critically acclaimed Nintendo 3DS games Kirby Triple Deluxe and Mario & Luigi: Dream Team are joining the Nintendo Selects lineup and will arrive in stores mid-February. Nintendo Selects are classic Nintendo games like Animal Crossing: New Leaf, Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon and Yoshi's New Island that are available at the great suggested retail price of only $19.99 each.

