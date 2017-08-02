|
|[January 24, 2017]
|
New Games Starring Mario, Yoshi and Pikmin Coming to Nintendo 3DS in 2017
After the most successful quarter of software sales in Nintendo 3DS
history fueled by the record-breaking sales of the Pokémon
Sun and Pokémon
Moon games, the portable Nintendo
3DS system kicks off 2017 with the debut of a Pikachu-themed New
Nintendo 3DS XL system, new entertaining and engaging games for the
entire family, the introduction of new amiibo
cards, and discounts on many popular games.
"Nintendo 3DS is a portal to one-of-a-kind Nintendo adventures starring
classic characters like Mario, Yoshi and all of their friends," said
Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales and
Marketing. "Our hit system offers a wide variety of memorable
experiences for adventurers of all ages."
Nintendo 3DS fans will be able to enjoy all of the following in 2017:
-
Pikachu Yellow Edition New Nintendo 3DS XL: On Feb. 24, an
electrifying new design for the New Nintendo 3DS XL hardware will hit
store shelves. The colorful yellow system sports a charming drawing of
popular Pokémon Pikachu on the cover and will be available at a
suggested retail price of $199.99.
-
Poochy
& Yoshi's Woolly World: Get crafty and explore a
handcrafted world full of surprises. The Nintendo 3DS version of the
critically acclaimed Wii
U game launches on Feb. 3, alongside the new Yarn Poochy amiibo
figure, and includes even more great features like stages you dash
through as Poochy, a Craft Yoshi Editor perfect for creative types and
charming stop-motion animated videos starring Yoshi and Poochy. A free
demo for Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World is now available to
download in Nintendo eShop.
-
Tank Troopers: Storm the battlefield in one of 36
customizable tanks in this tank warfare shooter exclusive to Nintendo
eShop. The digital game supports up to six players attling against
each other in teams or free-for-all in local multiplayer matches.
Colorful characters with unique personalities, a variety of different
maps and modes, and creative challenges combine to make Tank
Troopers a fun and engaging multiplayer experience. Tank
Troopers launches exclusively in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS on
Feb. 16.
-
Mario
Sports Superstars: The action-packed game launches on
March 24 and offers five full-featured sports like Soccer, Tennis,
Golf, Baseball and, for the first time in a Mario sports game, Horse
Racing. Each sport stars Mario and his friends (and enemies!) from the
Mushroom Kingdom and can be played in local or online multiplayer
modes. (Players must own the game and a Nintendo 3DS system to compete
in multiplayer mode.)
-
New Mario Sports Superstars amiibo cards: By tapping one
of these new amiibo character cards while playing Mario Sports
Superstars, players will get a variety of fun bonuses. The Mario
Sports Superstars amiibo cards can be purchased in blind packs of
five at a suggested retail price of $4.99 each, starting on March 24.
For a limited time, the Mario Sports Superstars game will
include one amiibo card packed in.
-
Pikmin for Nintendo 3DS (name not final): The
upcoming Pikmin game for Nintendo 3DS is a side-scrolling
adventure that introduces new players to the adorable Pikmin and their
unique abilities, while challenging longtime fans to navigate a
strange new world. Players play as Captain Olimar and tap the screen
to throw Pikmin at enemies and objects, using the unique abilities of
the Pikmin to solve puzzles, fend off aggressive wildlife and find
objects as they navigate the world's tiny harsh environment. The game
launches exclusively for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems in 2017.
-
More Great Games at a Suggested Retail Price of $19.99 Each:
The critically acclaimed Nintendo 3DS games Kirby
Triple Deluxe and Mario
& Luigi: Dream Team are joining the Nintendo
Selects lineup and will arrive in stores mid-February. Nintendo
Selects are classic Nintendo games like Animal
Crossing: New Leaf, Luigi's
Mansion: Dark Moon and Yoshi's
New Island that are available at the great suggested retail
price of only $19.99 each.
Remember that Nintendo 3DS features parental
controls that let adults manage the content their children can
access. Creating a Nintendo
Account and registering a Nintendo
Network ID gets players access to free-to-start games, including
Pokémon games; the ability to download and play variety of free game
demos from Nintendo eShop; and exclusive offers and the latest news
directly from Nintendo. For more information about other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.
